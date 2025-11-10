Washington Spirit Duo Named Finalists for NWSL's End-Of-Year Awards
Published on November 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Two Washington Spirit representatives have been named finalists for the NWSL's 2025 End-of-Year Awards, the league announced today. Tara McKeown is up for Defender of the Year and Adrián González is up for Coach of the Year.
Tara McKeown: Defender of the Year
For the second consecutive season, Tara McKeown is a finalist for Defender of the Year. In just her third season at center back, McKeown continues to be one of the league's top talents on the back line. McKeown has been a stalwart of the Spirit defending third, leading the team to 11 clean sheets in 2025 across all competitions. The fifth-year player was also second in the league in interceptions this season and finished top four in tackle success rate and blocked shots. The NWSL Player of the Week following Washington's shutout of top-ranked Kansas City in September, McKeown provided a spark on the attacking end as well, contributing a goal and two assists this year.
Adrián González: Coach of the Year
After just four months as the club's permanent Head Coach, Adrián González is a finalist for Coach of the Year. González led the Spirit to a club record single season unbeaten run of 12 regular season and 16 total matches after he took over this summer and has his side on the cusp of a second straight championship appearance. The Spaniard guided Washington through its first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage with an unblemished 3-0-1 record to first place in Group B, advancing to next year's semifinal round. González served as the Spirit's Interim Head Coach for the first 15 matches of the 2024 season as well and has compiled an overall record of 19-6-8 across all club competitions.
The final round of voting uses a weighted scale of players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%). Fans can submit their votes HERE. Award winners will be announced at the league's inaugural NWSL Awards show taking place in San Jose on Wednesday, November 19 during championship week. The 2025 NWSL Championship will take place on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park, kicking off at 8 p.m. EST and airing on CBS.
The Washington Spirit will host Portland Thorns FC in a home semifinal match at Audi Field on Saturday, November 15 at 12 p.m. EST. With a win, the Spirit would advance to its second consecutive NWSL Championship and fourth in club history. Tickets are available.
