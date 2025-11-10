Racing's Yanez Named Finalist for NWSL Coach of the Year
Published on November 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
The National Women's Soccer League has named Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez as a finalist for its Coach of the Year award.
The second-year head coach led Louisville to a historic season in 2025. Under Yanez's leadership, Racing set club records for wins (10) and points (37), and earned its first NWSL Playoff berth.
Racing's historic season ended in a penalty-shootout loss to the No. 2 seed Washington Spirit in the NWSL Playoff quarterfinal.
Vlatko Andonovski (Kansas City Current) and Adrian Gonzalez (Washington Spirit) join Yanez as the other finalists.
The award will be decided by a weighted round of voting, including the league's players (40%), owners, general managers and coaches (25%), media (25%) and fans (10%).
Fans can vote for Yanez at this link. All votes must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. ET.
The ballot also includes Most Valuable Player, presented by AT&T, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, presented by e.l.f., Midfielder of the Year and Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally, as well as Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team, presented by Amazon Prime.
The league will announce the winner of the award at the inaugural NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2 from San Jose on Wednesday, Nov. 19, ahead of the NWSL Championship on Saturday, Nov. 22.
