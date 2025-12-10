Racing Midfielder Kalitta to Return on New Contract

Racing Louisville FC has brought back another midfielder from its historic 2025 team, signing 22-year-old midfielder Avery Kalitta to a new deal for the 2026 season.

The University of Michigan product first earned a full-time contract with Louisville in May 2025 after spending a period as an injury replacement player. She spent 2025 campaign's final six months with Racing, making the club's NWSL match day squad on 22 occasions despite not seeing game action.

Kalitta earned her debut with Louisville in a July friendly against fellow in-state professional women's soccer side Lexington SC.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited to be back in Louisville," Kalitta said. "This team and community are what makes this place so special. I am looking forward to what we can accomplish this year!"

The 22-year-old from Saline, Michigan - roughly 10 miles south of Ann Arbor - spent four years competing at the collegiate level with Michigan before Racing gave her a chance as a non-roster invitee during the 2025 preseason. During her time as a Wolverine, Kalitta totaled 78 appearances with 63 starts, notably starting every one of her final 60 games.

"We had Avery in and out of our environment at the start of season and we were very excited at the opportunity to bring her in full time. She was a great fit on and off the pitch for us with a ton of potential," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She brings a positive, professional demeanor every day and we are so grateful to be a part of her individual progression and appreciate all she brings to our group!"

"We are excited to bring back another piece from our 2025 playoff team," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "Avery fits our culture and her experience from last year's success will pay dividends for us in 2026."

She notably received All-Big Ten third team honors during her junior season (2023) and a place on the conference's All-Freshman team two years prior. In those two seasons where Kalitta obtained accolades, Michigan earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Kalitta is one of five youth talents from Racing's 2025 team, currently under the age of 24, who will be returning for 2026. Others include Sarah Weber, Ella Hase, Katie O'Kane and Makenna Morris.







