URFC Signs Goalkeeper DeAira Jackson & Midfielder Aria Nagai to Salary Cap-Exempt Contracts for 2026 NWSL Season

Published on December 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah (Wednesday December 10, 2025) - The Utah Royals have signed goalkeeper DeAira Jackson and midfielder Aria Nagai to salary cap-exempt contracts for the 2026 NWSL season, the Club announced today. Both players will occupy off-budget roster spots, offering roster flexibility while securing two high-upside young talents ahead of the 2026 campaign.

DEAIRA JACKSON - GOALKEEPER

Jackson returns for her second season in Utah after joining the Club as a free agent midway through the 2025 campaign. The young goalkeeper originally entered the NWSL with the Orlando Pride on a short-term contract earlier in the year, marking her first steps into professional soccer before signing with the Royals.

A standout collegiate goalkeeper at Grand Canyon University, Jackson completed a historic 2024 senior season in which she earned All-WAC First Team honors and was named the WAC Goalkeeper of the Year. She set a new GCU single-season shutout record with nine clean sheets, finishing her career as the program's all-time leader in shutouts (16).

Jackson impressed throughout her first months in Herriman with her shot-stopping ability, comfort playing out of the back, and overall progression within the Royals' goalkeeper unit.

Bio

Hometown: Fontana, California

College: Grand Canyon University

Accolades: WAC Goalkeeper of the Year, All-WAC First Team, GCU shutout records

Pathway: Entered NWSL via Orlando Pride short-term contract before signing with Utah as a free agent in 2025

ARIA NAGAI - MIDFIELDER

Nagai signs her new contract following a steady and impressive rookie campaign in 2025, during which she quickly established herself as one of the Club's most reliable young midfielders. The 23-year-old appeared in 11 matches (7 starts), logging 582 minutes in her debut professional season.

A reliable option in the midfield, Nagai contributed as a possession-focused midfielder with strong defensive instincts and composure on the ball.

Across the final stretch of the season, Nagai made four consecutive starts and played significant minutes in competitive fixtures, demonstrating growth as a ball-winner and connector in midfield.

Bio

Hometown: Herndon, Virginia

College: Princeton University (2021-2023), University of North Carolina (2024)

Accolades: First-Team All-Ivy (2023), 2024 NCAA National Champion

Pathway: Joined Utah as a preseason trialist  ' signed 2025 cap-exempt contract  ' re-signs for 2026

2025 SEASON STATISTICS - ARIA NAGAI

Matches Played: 11

Starts: 7

Minutes: 582

Pass Completion: 71% (131/187)

Tackles: 3

Interceptions: 19







