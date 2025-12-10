Houston Dash to Face Dallas Trinity FC at the Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, February 28

Published on December 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and Dallas Trinity FC announced today that they will face off in the I-45 Texas Showdown, with the exhibition match set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium. This match will be open to the public and tickets will go on sale on Jan. 3. Houston Dash Season Ticket Members will receive additional information via email about tickets for the match on Feb. 28.

"We look forward to facing one of the premier teams in the Gainbridge Super League as we prepare for the upcoming NWSL season," said Angela Hucles Mangano, Dash President of Women's Soccer. "We appreciate Dallas Trinity's hospitality and are excited for the opportunity to compete in a historic venue that has played such a meaningful role in the growth of soccer in this country."

The Dash and Dallas Trinity faced each other in a preseason friendly earlier this year that finished in a 1-1 draw at Houston Sports Park. The Dallas roster features former captain Amber Wisner (Brooks) and forward Chioma Ubogagu. Wisner joined the Dash in 2015 and became a key member of the back line. Wisner was named the team's Most Valuable Player in 2017, captaining the team eight times and she earned Defender of the Year honors for the team in 2018. On April 14, 2019, she made her 100th career NWSL appearance, becoming just the 22nd player in league history to reach that milestone.

Ubogagu arrived in Houston ahead of the 2016 season after the Dash acquired her from Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC). She earned NWSL Player of the Week honors in Week 4 of the 2016 season after recording one goal and one assist in a 2-1 win over Kansas City.

The duo led Dallas to the inaugural postseason playoffs during the 2024-2025 season, finishing with a 12-9-7 (WLD) record. Dallas Trinity enter the weekend with a 5-5-1 record and face Carolina Ascent FC this Saturday at home.

Houston will return to Houston Sports Park in January to begin preparations for the 2026 NWSL regular season. The team will also compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational as part of its preseason slate. The full schedule and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.







