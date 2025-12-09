Houston Dash Sign Swedish International Evelina Duljan to New Contract

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and forward Evelina Duljan agreed to a new contract through the 2026 NWSL season with a team option for the 2027 season, the club announced today.

"This new contract underscores our confidence in Evelina's potential and the role she can play in our future. Her mindset and competitive spirit enhance our environment, and you saw that on-and-off the field this season," Dash President of Women's Football, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Evelina has shown meaningful growth and we look forward to seeing her continue to take important steps in her development with the Dash."

Duljan joined the Dash ahead of the 2025 season and has appeared in 14 matches earning five starts. During the season, the 22-year-old scored her first goal for the club on August 29 against Racing Louisville FC, helping extend Houston's unbeaten streak to five matches at the start of the second half of the season.

"I'm excited to stay in Houston and continue building on the foundation we set this year," Duljan said. "I'm driven to grow, push myself, and make an impact. I believe this is a playoff team, and I want to help us reach that level."

The Swedish international joined Houston after winning the 2024 NWSL Championship with the Orlando Pride. She won her first professional trophy in 2023 with Juventus, lifting the Coppa Italia and appearing in 23 regular season matches.

Duljan began her professional career as a teenager with her hometown club, Kristianstads DFF, in Sweden's top division. She went on to make 52 appearances for the club, tallying four goals and two assists, and later spent part of the 2021 season on loan with Växjö. Internationally, she has represented Sweden from the U-17 to U-23 levels, helping the U-19 team reach the semifinals of the 2022 UEFA Women's U-19 Championship.

The Dash will return to Houston Sports Park in January to begin preparation for the 2026 season. The team will host its first training session the week of January 26, and a full schedule will be announced in the near future.







