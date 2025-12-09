Seattle Reign FC Announces Roster Decisions Following 2025 NWSL Season

Published on December 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the status of its roster following the 2025 NWSL season, highlighted by the return of 23 players for the 2026 campaign and yesterday's signing of Sofia Cedeno, who agreed to a multi-year contract through 2028.

"This season showed how impactful it can be when youthful talent and experienced veterans come together with purpose," said General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Our depth grew, our identity strengthened and our players, staff and supporters all played a part in that momentum. As we move into 2026 and continue shaping this roster, we're grateful for what we built together this year and energized by what this group can accomplish next."

Alongside Cedeno's recent signing, the club has agreed to a new contract with goalkeeper Neeku Purcell through 2026. Purcell, a product of Reign Academy who first signed with the club as a short-term replacement player in 2025, now returns to Seattle as part of next year's squad.

Club original Jess Fishlock returns for her 14th year in Seattle after tying Emeri Adames for a team-leading six goals in 2025 and signing a one-year extension in November. The Welsh midfielder, who concluded her remarkable 19-year international career this year, will enter the 2026 season competing without international commitments for the first time in her NWSL tenure.

The club currently has 24 players under contract for next season, including Emeri Adames, Lynn Biyendolo, Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Sofia Cedeno, Madison Curry, Maddie Dahlien, Claudia Dickey, Mia Fishel, Jess Fishlock, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta Jordyn Huitema, Angharad James-Turner, Emily Mason, Ainsley McCammon, Phoebe McClernon, Sally Menti, Maddie Mercado, Sam Meza, Cassie Miller, Nérilia Mondesir, Maddie Prohaska and Neeku Purcell.

Biyendolo, who announced her pregnancy in October, will begin the 2026 season on maternity leave. Miller, whose mutual option was exercised in June, has been moved from the 45-day injury list to the season-ending injury list as she continues her recovery from a leg injury sustained in June during training.

Three Reign FC players - Lauren Barnes, Hanna Glas and Veronica Latsko - have officially retired following the 2025 season. Ji So-Yun and Julia Lester, both on loan through 2025, have expiring contracts and will be eligible for free agency once their respective loans conclude. Additionally, Mikayla Cluff and Ana-Maria Crnogorčević are out of contract at the end of the calendar year and can also enter free agency. The club and Olivia Van der Jagt have mutually agreed to terminate her contract, which was originally set to run through 2026.

Reign FC finished the 2025 regular season in fifth place with 39 points (10-7-9), marking a 16-point improvement from 2024 and securing the club's eighth trip to the NWSL Playoffs. Bugg and Dickey earned their first selections to the NWSL Best XI Second Team. The 2026 NWSL regular season - the league's first with 16 teams, following the additions of Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC - will kick off on Friday, March 13. For an updated list of the club's roster moves throughout the offseason, visit Reign FC's 2026 Transaction Tracker.

CURRENT SEATTLE REIGN FC ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (4): Claudia Dickey, Cassie Miller (SEI), Maddie Prohaska, Neeku Purcell

DEFENDERS (7): Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sofia Cedeno (effective 1/1), Jess Fishlock, Angharad James-Turner, Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti, Maddie Mercado, Sam Meza

FORWARDS (6): Emeri Adames, Lynn Biyendolo (maternity leave), Maddie Dahlien, Mia Fishel, Jordyn Huitema, Nérilia Mondesir







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.