Gotham FC Signs Butler Standout Talia Sommer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed Butler University and Israeli international forward Talia Sommer to a contract through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday in partnership with Dove.

Sommer will wear No. 14 for Gotham.

"Becoming a professional soccer player is an incredible milestone," Sommer said. "Joining Gotham FC makes it even more special. I'm thrilled to represent a club known for its creativity, fire and community - and to represent my home city, New York. I can't wait to get started."

Sommer, 21, joins Gotham after completing four standout seasons at Butler University in Indianapolis, where she finished tied for fifth in program history in assists (24) and seventh in goals (28). She ranks among the top 10 in several single-season categories, including goals (11) and assists (7), marks she achieved in multiple campaigns.

In her senior season in 2025, Sommer was named All-BIG EAST Co-Midfielder of the Year and earned a spot on the All-BIG EAST First Team. She was a three-time first team honoree during her college career, the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year in 2022 and a member of both the All-Freshman Team and the All-BIG EAST Second Team that same year.

"Talia is a talented player with international experience under her belt," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We are delighted to have her join us and look forward to seeing her development at the club."

Born in New York, Sommer has represented the Israeli women's national team at the senior level, including most recently in UEFA Women's Nations League play, where she recorded two goals and one assist in four matches against Bulgaria and Estonia.

Sommer first played professionally as a teenager for ASA Tel Aviv, where she helped the club win the Israeli Women's Premier League championship and the National Cup.







