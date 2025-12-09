San Diego Wave FC Announces 2025 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions

Published on December 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club's end-of-season roster decisions.

The Wave's current roster features the following players (in alphabetical order by last name):

The 17 Wave FC players currently under contract for 2026:

GOALKEEPERS (1): Kailen Sheridan

DEFENDERS (7): Daniela Arias (INTL), Trinity Armstrong (SEI), Sintia Cabezas (ON LOAN), Kristen McNabb, Quincy McMahon, Perle Morroni (INTL), Kennedy Wesley

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kimmi Ascanio, Gia Corley, Kenza Dali (INTL), Laurina Fazer (INTL), Savannah McCaskill (SEI)

FORWARDS (4): Trinity Byars, Delphine Cascarino (INTL), Dudinha (INTL), Adriana Leon (INTL)

The Club is in active discussions regarding contract options for the 2026 season with Melanie Barcenas, Nya Harrison, Jordan Fusco, DiDi Haračić and Hanna Lundkvist.

The following players are out of contract at the conclusion of the 2025 season and are NWSL Free Agents: Hillary Beall, Kyra Carusa, Mya Jones, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, and Makenzy Robbe.

Defender Sintia Cabezas is currently on loan with Levante Unión Deportiva Femenina through the 2026 Liga F season.

INTL - International Roster Spot

SEI - Season Ending Injury







