San Diego Wave FC Announces 2025 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions
Published on December 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club's end-of-season roster decisions.
The Wave's current roster features the following players (in alphabetical order by last name):
The 17 Wave FC players currently under contract for 2026:
GOALKEEPERS (1): Kailen Sheridan
DEFENDERS (7): Daniela Arias (INTL), Trinity Armstrong (SEI), Sintia Cabezas (ON LOAN), Kristen McNabb, Quincy McMahon, Perle Morroni (INTL), Kennedy Wesley
MIDFIELDERS (6): Kimmi Ascanio, Gia Corley, Kenza Dali (INTL), Laurina Fazer (INTL), Savannah McCaskill (SEI)
FORWARDS (4): Trinity Byars, Delphine Cascarino (INTL), Dudinha (INTL), Adriana Leon (INTL)
The Club is in active discussions regarding contract options for the 2026 season with Melanie Barcenas, Nya Harrison, Jordan Fusco, DiDi Haračić and Hanna Lundkvist.
The following players are out of contract at the conclusion of the 2025 season and are NWSL Free Agents: Hillary Beall, Kyra Carusa, Mya Jones, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, and Makenzy Robbe.
Defender Sintia Cabezas is currently on loan with Levante Unión Deportiva Femenina through the 2026 Liga F season.
INTL - International Roster Spot
SEI - Season Ending Injury
National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 9, 2025
- NC Courage Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper Madi White Through 2028 - North Carolina Courage
- Seattle Reign FC Announces Roster Decisions Following 2025 NWSL Season - Seattle Reign FC
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2025 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Sign Swedish International Evelina Duljan to New Contract - Houston Dash
- New Contract Keeps Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez in Kansas City Through 2026 - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC Signs Butler Standout Talia Sommer - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2025 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions
- San Diego Wave FC Makes History, Winning the Inaugural North American World Sevens Football Tournament
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Roster for World Sevens Football Tournament
- 12 San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for November, December FIFA International Window
- San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Named to 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team