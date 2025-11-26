Goalkeeper Coach Eric Klenofsky to Step Back from Day-To-Day Duties

Published on November 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash goalkeeper coach Eric Klenofsky announced today that he will be stepping away from his role to focus on his family. The club is grateful for his contributions over the last two seasons, and he will remain in Houston as he transitions out of his day-to-day role with the team.

Klenofsky joined the Dash as interim goalkeeper coach at the start of the 2024 season before moving into the full-time role that summer. He originally arrived in Houston in March 2022 as the head of goalkeeping for the Houston Dynamo Academy. Prior to that, he served as an assistant coach for the University of South Florida men's soccer program from 2021-22 and began his coaching career in 2018 at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Klenofsky played collegiately at Monmouth University in New Jersey, where he was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015 and 2016. Following his collegiate career, he was drafted with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 26, 2025

Goalkeeper Coach Eric Klenofsky to Step Back from Day-To-Day Duties - Houston Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.