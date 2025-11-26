Racing to Bring Back 17 Players from 2025 Playoff Team

Published on November 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









A crowd at Lynn Family Stadium, home of Racing Louisville FC

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Drew Hill) A crowd at Lynn Family Stadium, home of Racing Louisville FC(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Drew Hill)

On the heels of the club's first ever berth in the NWSL Playoffs, Racing Louisville FC will bring back 17 players for the 2026 season.

Those 17 returners account for 91% of Racing's starts, 89% of Racing's minutes and 88% of Racing's goals in 2025.

In addition to earning the club's first playoff berth and highest-ever league standing (7th place), the 2025 team set club records for wins (10), points earned (37), goals scored (36) and road victories (5).

"The 2025 season proved that Racing Louisville is a contender in the National Women's Soccer League," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "This core group of returning players embodies the identity of this club, playing with resilience, toughness and a competitive edge. We couldn't be more excited to move into 2026 with this group."

"We are so proud of what this team was able to accomplish this past season, and we are thrilled that the majority of our group will return next season," said Bev Yanez, Racing's head coach. "I'm so excited to see us continue to build off of the momentum we created this season into next year."

The group is headlined by a pair of record-setting international stars: U.S. Women's National Team forward Emma Sears, who set the club's single-season scoring record with 10 goals, and Canada international Janine Sonis, who set a new club mark for assists in a season with five.

Midfield anchor Taylor Flint also returns after leading the NWSL in blocks (49), interceptions (74) and aerial duels won (129) in 2025.

Forward Kayla Fischer, who scored the equalizing goal to force extra time in Racing's playoff defeat at the Washington Spirit, is set to return.

Also under contract: midfielder Savannah DeMelo, the club's all-time leading scorer, and defender Lauren Milliet, the club's all-time appearances leader.

Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer will come back after making 79 saves in 2025, third-most in the league. Cristina Roque, who joined Racing from the Utah Royals in a mid-season trade, joins her in the goalkeeping corps.

Captain Arin Wright headlines a defensive unit that did not concede a goal from a corner kick in 2025 alongside Ellie Jean, Courtney Petersen and Makenna Morris.

Rookie trio Ella Hase, Katie O'Kane and Sarah Weber all return, with each earning calls up to the United States U-23 Women's National Team within the last year.

Forward Milly Clegg, who spent the 2025 season on loan with the Halifax Tides of Canada's Northern Premier League, will return to the club. Forward Kirsten Wright, who spent the second half of the 2025 season on maternity leave, remains under contract.

The following players will enter free agency and will not re-sign with Racing: Jordan Baggett, Bethany Balcer, Allie George, Uchenna Kanu, Katie Lund and Madison White.

Racing remains in negotiations to sign other returning players.

Tickets for the 2026 season, which kicks off in March, are on sale now. Visit RacingLouFC.com/tickets to view options, including a Holiday Pack that features a team-branded holiday stocking. Fans can also call (502) 568-2489 during regular business hours to speak to a representative.

Racing Louisville FC 2026 Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Jordyn Bloomer, Cristina Roque

Defenders (5): Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Makenna Morris, Courtney Petersen, Arin Wright

Midfielders (3): Savannah DeMelo, Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane

Forwards (7): Milly Clegg, Kayla Fischer, Ella Hase, Emma Sears, Janine Sonis, Sarah Weber, Kirsten Wright

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.