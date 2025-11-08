Racing Closes Record Season by Pushing Washington to the Brink in NWSL Playoffs

Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer eyes a Washington Spirit shot

Racing Louisville FC's historic 2025 season came to an end Saturday in heartbreaking fashion.

In a gripping NWSL Playoffs quarterfinal before nearly 20,000 fans at Audi Field, No. 7 seed Racing Louisville took the No. 2 seed Washington Spirit to added extra time and a penalty kick shootout before falling 1(3)-1(1).

Racing showed immense character in its first-ever playoff game, equalizing in second half stoppage time through a Kayla Fischer goal that canceled out Spirit star Gift Monday's opener. But Louisville's hopes of moving on to the league's semifinals vanished in penalties as Washington didn't miss from the spot.

It was a gut-wrenching end to an unprecedented season that saw Racing shatter multiple club records, including points earned (37) and wins (10), establishing themselves as a team to beat in the top-tier NWSL.

"I would be lying to you if I told you we weren't sad to not continue on today," said head coach Bev Yanez. "I also would be lying if I didn't tell you how proud I am of the group this season and what they were able to accomplish and how incredible of a season it was. I'm feeling very proud. I'm feeling, obviously, as most of us are, a little bit sad, of course. We wanted to continue on and wanted to move on to (the) semifinals.

"... Obviously, you take it to penalties, the game can be so incredibly cruel. Unfortunately, we aren't walking away continuing on today. More importantly, I'd just like to speak about this season, and I think the group should be incredibly proud of everything they've accomplished this year."

Yanez described Racing as slow to start - an understandable reality given this first playoff match was played in front of a nearly sold-out away crowd. However, there was no panic. Louisville adjusted, outshooting Washington 11-5 during the second half.

That outcome materialized in part thanks to sparks brought on from the bench, which included Courtney Petersen and Marisa DiGrande, among others.

"I think that we changed a couple of things at halftime that just kept us closer together defensively," said Racing's vice captain, Janine Sonis. "I thought they were playing through us and beyond us a little bit too easy in the first half. ... I thought we had more control, more composure in the second half. We played through Taylor (Flint) and Ary (Borges) a lot more, which I think was really helpful."

Monday broke through in the 73rd minute with what could have been the winning headed goal. However, Yanez's team fought back valiantly, with Fischer tapping in a brilliant Petersen pass over the top of Washington's defensive line to draw level in the second minute of stoppage time.

After 30 minutes of scoreless added extra time, Louisville's season came to a halt from the penalty spot, where Washington's clinical finishing and multiple saves from Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury propelled the hosts.

"I think what we put out on the field today is a testament to who we've been all season," said Racing's captain, Arin Wright. "... This team is unlike any team I've ever been on. I've been in this league for a long time, and I'm just incredibly disappointed that they don't get to experience another round because we really ... deserved it. My parting thoughts are (that) we gave everything we had for this club, for this crest, for this team, and I'm incredibly proud of everyone."

Game Summary: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: November 8, 2025

Venue: Audi Field

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Weather: 67 degrees, sunny

Scoring

Washington Spirit (0, 1, 0, 1)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 0, 1)

Goals:

Washington Spirit:

73' Gift Monday (Rosemonde Kouassi)

Racing Louisville FC:

90'+2 Kayla Fischer (Courtney Petersen)

Lineups

Washington Spirit: 1- Aubrey Kingsbury (c); 14 - Gabrielle Carle (33' 6 - Kate Wiesner), 4 - Rebeca Bernal, 24 - Esme Morgan, 9 - Tara McKeown (105'+2 25 - Kysha Sylla), 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (82' 26 - Paige Metayer), 17 - Hal Hershfelt, 27 - Sofia Cantore, 7 - Croix Bethune, 10 - Leicy Santos (88' 5 - Narumi Miura), 21 - Gift Monday (88' 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe)

Subs not used: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 2 - Trinity Rodman, 16 - Courtney Brown, 22 - Heather Stainbrook

Head Coach: Adrián González

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 16 - Janine Sonis (90'+1 88 - Bethany Balcer), 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 8 - Ary Borges, 20 - Katie O'Kane (85' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 6 - Ella Hase (85' 11 - Courtney Petersen), 13 - Emma Sears, 42 - Sarah Weber (66' 9 - Kayla Fischer)

Subs not used: 77 - Madison White; 12 - Allie George, 17 - Maddie Pokorny, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Washington Spirit / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 20 / 26

Shots on Goal: 8 / 8

Expected goals: 2.00 / 1.94

Possession: 66.4% / 33.6%

Fouls: 11 / 14

Offside: 2 / 1

Corners: 7 / 5

Discipline Summary

Washington Spirit:

87' Esme Morgan (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

90'+9 Ary Borges (yellow)

Match referee: Nabil Bensalah

