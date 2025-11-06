Racing's Bev Yanez Named NWSL Coach of the Month for October and November

The National Women's Soccer League has named Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez as its Coach of the Month for October and November.

Yanez led Louisville to an unbeaten record during the period (2-0-2), with wins over the North Carolina Courage and Bay FC. The stretch culminated in the club's historic first NWSL Playoffs appearance.

Over the course of the season, the 37-year-old Yanez has made a strong case for the NWSL's Coach of the Year award. She steered Racing to club records for single-season points (37), wins (10) and goals (35). In taking the club to its first playoff berth, Yanez guided Louisville to its highest regular season finish (seventh).

Racing also set club records for road wins (five) and away points (19), surpassing its previous best of two road victories and 11 points.

Racing's stars have flourished under Yanez's leadership. Emma Sears broke the club's single-season goals record (10), while Janine Sonis topped the club's single-season assist mark (5).

In directing Racing to the playoffs, Yanez became the first person to lead a team to the NWSL Playoffs as both a player and a coach. She also became the first American woman coach to lead a team to the playoffs in 12 years.

She becomes the first Racing Louisville head coach to win the award.

"We are incredibly proud of Bev with what she has accomplished this month and all season," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "Our team has made history in breaking through to the playoffs for the first time, and she deserves this recognition for her hard work in making that happen."

The award is the first of her coaching career. With a career record of 17-21-14 in the NWSL, the second-year head coach is the winningest coach in Racing history.

Yanez and Racing now turn their attention to the postseason. Racing's historic first playoff game will kick off at noon on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., against the Washington Spirit. The game will air on CBS, with local radio coverage on SportsTalk 790 AM.

Racing will host an official watch party at Ten20 Brewery in Butchertown, featuring food and drink specials and a halftime raffle. For more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/playoffs.







