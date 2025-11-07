Reign FC Faces the Orlando Pride for Quarterfinal Match at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday
Published on November 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
ORLANDO, FLA. - Seattle Reign FC will face the Orlando Pride for a quarterfinal match in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, on Friday, November 7 at Inter&Co Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime).
Reign FC (10-9-7, 39 points) finished fifth place in the league, totaling 32 goals - 17 of them on the road. Emeri Adames and Jess Fishlock led the team with six goals each, while rookie Maddie Dahlien followed with four. Sam Meza ranked second in the NWSL in tackles won, contributing 64 of Seattle's 304 total. Claudia Dickey recorded a league-leading 88 saves across 26 matches, helping the Reign finish fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed with 29. Seattle finished the regular season with a road record of 4-4-5, highlighted by a five-game unbeaten stretch from April through June.
The Pride (11-8-7, 40 points) concluded the regular season in fourth place with 33 goals. Orlando's top scorers were Barbra Banda and Marta, who tallied eight and four goals, respectively. Anna Moorhouse recorded 72 saves over 25 appearances, ranking sixth in the NWSL. At home, the Pride went 5-4-4, netting 17 of its 33 goals at Inter&Co Stadium.
Friday marks the 21st all-time meeting between Reign FC and the Pride and the first-ever postseason matchup. Seattle holds a 7-5-8 record in the series across all competitions. The teams faced each other last week on Decision Day at Inter&Co Stadium on November 2. After trading dangerous chances all through the first half, Carson Pickett opened the scoring in the 76th minute for Orlando. Just three minutes later Jordyn Bugg found the equalizer to earn a 1-1 comeback draw. Both teams enter Friday's quarterfinal match undefeated in their last five games.
