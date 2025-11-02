Reign FC Faces the Orlando Pride on Decision Day at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday
Published on November 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
ORLANDO, FLA. - Seattle Reign FC travels to Florida to face the Orlando Pride for a Decision Day matchup on Sunday, November 2 at Inter&Co Stadium (2:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+).
Reign FC (10-7-8, 38 points) enters Sunday undefeated in its last four games. The team's 2-1 win over Utah Royals FC at Lumen Field on October 17 secured a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, marking the club's eighth postseason appearance. Ainsley McCammon netted her first NWSL goal, while Sofia Huerta capitalized on a penalty for her first goal of the season and 38th career.
The Pride (11-8-6, 39 points) also arrives riding a four-game unbeaten streak. Its most recent outing was a 3-2 road victory over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on October 18, with Marta converting a penalty in the 72nd minute to seal the win.
Sunday marks the 20th all-time meeting between Seattle and Orlando. Reign FC holds a 7-5-7 record in the series across all competitions. The clubs last met on April 12 at Lumen Field where the Reign fell 1-0 due to a first-half goal from Barbra Banda.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: NWSL+
Talent: Mike Watts & McCall Zerboni
Images from this story
|
Seattle Reign FC in action
