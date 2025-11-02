Reign FC Faces the Orlando Pride on Decision Day at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday

Published on November 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC in action

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC in action(Seattle Reign FC)

ORLANDO, FLA. - Seattle Reign FC travels to Florida to face the Orlando Pride for a Decision Day matchup on Sunday, November 2 at Inter&Co Stadium (2:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+).

Reign FC (10-7-8, 38 points) enters Sunday undefeated in its last four games. The team's 2-1 win over Utah Royals FC at Lumen Field on October 17 secured a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, marking the club's eighth postseason appearance. Ainsley McCammon netted her first NWSL goal, while Sofia Huerta capitalized on a penalty for her first goal of the season and 38th career.

The Pride (11-8-6, 39 points) also arrives riding a four-game unbeaten streak. Its most recent outing was a 3-2 road victory over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on October 18, with Marta converting a penalty in the 72nd minute to seal the win.

Sunday marks the 20th all-time meeting between Seattle and Orlando. Reign FC holds a 7-5-7 record in the series across all competitions. The clubs last met on April 12 at Lumen Field where the Reign fell 1-0 due to a first-half goal from Barbra Banda.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+

Talent: Mike Watts & McCall Zerboni

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.