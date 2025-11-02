Houston Dash Close the Regular Season on the Road against Portland Thorns FC

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close the 2025 NWSL regular season on the road against Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, Nov. 2 at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT and fans can stream the match live on NWSL+.

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns FC

Sunday, Nov. 2 - 4:00 p.m. CT

NWSL+ (Link): JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

Global Feed: Eric Krakauer and Saskia Webber

The Dash enter the season finale following a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current on Oct. 18 at Shell Energy Stadium. That result extended Houston's unbeaten run at home to five matches and ended the Current's 17-match unbeaten streak. The match-winner came from forward Ryan Gareis, who netted her first NWSL goal in the 76th minute after coming as a substitute in the second half. Gareis became the 14th different player to score for Houston this season, a club record. Gareis' goal was also the ninth goal scored by a substitute - the most by any club in the league this season. Notably, with a win against Portland, head coach Fabrice Gautrat would match the club record for most wins by a first-year head coach with nine triumphs.







