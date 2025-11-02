Houston Dash Close the Regular Season on the Road against Portland Thorns FC
Published on November 1, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close the 2025 NWSL regular season on the road against Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, Nov. 2 at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT and fans can stream the match live on NWSL+.
WHO:
Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns FC
WHEN:
Sunday, Nov. 2 - 4:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
NWSL+ (Link): JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden
Global Feed: Eric Krakauer and Saskia Webber
The Dash enter the season finale following a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current on Oct. 18 at Shell Energy Stadium. That result extended Houston's unbeaten run at home to five matches and ended the Current's 17-match unbeaten streak. The match-winner came from forward Ryan Gareis, who netted her first NWSL goal in the 76th minute after coming as a substitute in the second half. Gareis became the 14th different player to score for Houston this season, a club record. Gareis' goal was also the ninth goal scored by a substitute - the most by any club in the league this season. Notably, with a win against Portland, head coach Fabrice Gautrat would match the club record for most wins by a first-year head coach with nine triumphs.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Reign FC Faces the Orlando Pride on Decision Day at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Houston Dash Close the Regular Season on the Road against Portland Thorns FC - Houston Dash
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs Angel City FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Washington Spirit for 2025 Season Finale - Utah Royals FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - November 2, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Close the Regular Season on the Road against Portland Thorns FC - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Eyes Home Playoff Berth on Decision Day at North Carolina - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Visits Racing Louisville FC for Final Match of 2025 - Bay FC
- Preview: NC Courage vs. Gotham FC - North Carolina Courage
- What to Watch for as Racing Hopes to Clinch First Playoff Berth with Win over Bay FC - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Close the Regular Season on the Road against Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Close the Regular Season on the Road against Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash to Close the 2025 Season at 4 p.m. CT on November 2 against Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Earn Key Points at Home and Snap Kansas City Current 17-Match Unbeaten Streak
- Houston Dash Host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday