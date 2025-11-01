What to Watch for as Racing Hopes to Clinch First Playoff Berth with Win over Bay FC

It all rests on this.

Sunday evening at Lynn Family Stadium, Racing Louisville FC has the chance to do something that has never been done in the club's history: book a ticket to the NWSL Playoffs. A win over Bay FC "Decision Day" would make it a reality.

In short: It is the biggest game in Racing Louisville history. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing (9-9-7, 34 points), which has set multiple club records this season in games won (9) and points attained (34), can also clinch a top-eight spot with a draw or loss if the North Carolina Courage fails to defeat Gotham FC in Cary, North Carolina Sunday.

The regular-season finale will serve as Fan Appreciation Day. When gates open at 3 p.m., the first 1,000 fans will receive a free flag. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/fans.

Bev Yanez's team, just above the playoff line in eighth place, can rise to as high as fifth. That'd happen with a Racing win, coupled with many favorable results across the NWSL.

Prior to the international break, Louisville saw its chance to assure postseason soccer with one match to go slip away at Gotham FC. USWNT midfielder Rose Lavelle netted an 85th-minute equalizer to seal a 2-2 draw, which in turn confirmed the hosts' place in the playoffs.

However, it was still a hard-earned point on the road - one that puts the club in a position to get in on the final day of the campaign. The result also gave Racing 19 away points for 2025, 11 more than it recorded the previous season.

Weber, who scored one of the two goals versus Gotham, understands what's at stake: "It's exciting, we really do control our own destiny. We're going to be hungry to go."

In order to make club history, Louisville will have to overcome a Bay FC (4-13-8, 20 points) team that it has never defeated in three prior attempts. The California outfit has outscored Racing 4-0 across those meetings, with this year's reverse fixture finishing 2-0 in Bay's favor on March 22.

Yet, recent form from Albertin Montoya's team would suggest this could be the moment to break that winless streak. The NorCal club sits second from the bottom (13th) and out of playoff contention, having endured a 14-match run without a victory, a stretch that dates back to June 13. Of its last four matches, three have been losses, with the defense leaking 2.25 goals per 90 minutes.

Bay's road woes are also important to take note of. Its eight away points are tied for the fewest in the league. If the winless run continues on Sunday, Montoya's group would become just the 13th team since 2016 to finish with one or fewer road wins.

Follow along...

The regular season finale will be streamed on the free NWSL+ app or via plus.nwslsoccer.com. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

Story lines...

For club and country: All Emma Sears knows how to do is score goals. The star winger carried momentum from her club play into the recent international window. She featured in all three USWNT matches and most notably bagged a hat trick in the window's finale against New Zealand. It was the USWNT's first hat trick since Sophia Wilson's over three years ago on April 9, 2022. Sears now has four goals across 11 senior national team caps. Elsewhere internationally, Janine Sonis started in both of Canada's friendlies across the pond, while Ary Borges saw the pitch in each of Brazil's wins over England and Italy. At the U-23 level, Katie O'Kane and Ella Hase trained alongside 22 others for the United States in a Philadelphia-based camp.

Not in Bloomer's house: Though it was not a clean sheet in Harrison, New Jersey, goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer played an integral role in securing a point versus Gotham. The 28-year-old tallied five saves - the 10th time since taking over between the sticks with at least five. That brought her total for 2025 up to 79, the third-most among NWSL shot-stoppers. Of the 13 keepers to have faced 75 or more shots, only Seattle Reign FC's Claudia Dickey has a superior save percentage.

Making her case: As each week passes, Taylor Flint just keeps on adding to what is a compelling Midfielder of the Year campaign. In her return to the lineup at Gotham, Flint led the team in duels won (13), tackles (4), and clearances (10). What she's accomplishing defensively is historic. Since Opta began tracking NWSL statistics in 2017, Flint's 260 successful duels in 2025 rank as the second-most in a single season, while her 71 interceptions are seventh-most.

Finding form down the stretch: She may be a rookie, but Sarah Weber is showing up for Racing at a time when offensive production is paramount. The forward has scored in two of the last three matches (all starts), including a go-ahead finish to help lock up a draw against Gotham. Not to mention, she also collected an assist in Utah on Sept. 19, before netting a match-winning goal the next week versus Angel City FC.

Missed opportunities: Three teams have dropped 15 or more points from winning positions in 2025. Two are playing in Louisville this weekend. Bay leads the NWSL in the category with 18, while Racing sits tied for second alongside North Carolina at 15. This fact only emphasizes the importance of game management and defensive solidity from minute one to the final whistle.

Young and productive: Amid a tough second campaign in the league, there have been numerous bright spots for Bay. None have arguably been larger than the standout play of rookie midfielder Taylor Huff. Huff, a product of Florida State, is one of two rookies, along with Angel City's Riley Tiernan, to start in every league game this season. She's a key creative force up front, leading her side in shot-creating actions (67) and passes into the penalty area (37). Huff has totaled five goal involvements across just over 2,100 minutes (four goals, one assist), with two of them coming in the last three games.

