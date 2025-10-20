Kickoff Time, Broadcast Details Set for Racing's Home Game Versus Bay FC

Racing Louisville FC's regular season finale against Bay FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, will kick off at 5 p.m. ET, the National Women's Soccer League announced Monday.

The game will stream on NWSL+, the league's free direct-to-consumer streaming platform, with local radio coverage on Sports Talk 790 AM.

Racing must win to guarantee itself a place in the NWSL Playoffs, but the club could still advance to the postseason with a tie or loss if the North Carolina Courage do not win against Gotham FC.

Both games will kick off simultaneously, along with four other NWSL Decision Day contests.

Racing (9-9-7, 34 points) is in the midst of a record-setting season. Louisville has won nine games and earned 34 points in the standings - both club records. Emma Sears has set the single-season club scoring record with 10 goals, while Janine Sonis now owns the club's single-season assist record with five.

Bay FC (4-13-8, 20 points) has already been eliminated from playoff contention. The club is on a 14-game winless streak dating to June 7. Of those 14 games, nine have been losses.

It will be Fan Appreciation Day at Lynn Family Stadium. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free flag. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/fans.

For details on the full NWSL Decision Day schedule, visit NWSLSoccer.com.







