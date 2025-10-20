Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team

Published on October 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Rosemonde Kouassi has been called up to the Ivory Coast Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Senegal, the Ivorian Football Federation announced this week.

Kouassi made her senior debut for the Ivorian national team during the 2020 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Olympic qualifying tournament, helping Ivory Coast to the semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Cameroon.

Ivory Coast's October Schedule:

vs Senegal | Friday, October 24 at 1 p.m. EDT (Stade Lat-Dior, Thiès, Senegal)

vs Senegal | Tuesday, October 28 at 3 p.m. EDT (Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

Kouassi has appeared in 30 total matches for Washington since joining the side last summer. With eight goals and seven assists so far in her Spirit career, Kouassi is a consistent attacking threat for the club.

The Spirit will return to Audi Field the second weekend of November to host a quarterfinal match in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2025

Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.