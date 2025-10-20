Gotham FC Set for Rematch with Club América in Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals

Gotham FC Set for Rematch with Club América in Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Concacaf announced Monday that Gotham FC will meet Club América Femenil in the semifinals of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, the top continental club competition in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The semifinals are set for May 20, 2026, with the time and location to be confirmed at a later date. Gotham's NWSL rival, the Washington Spirit, will play Mexican club Pachuca in the other semifinal, with the winners competing for a trophy on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The semifinal pairing marks a familiar matchup, as the two clubs faced off in the inaugural edition of the tournament earlier this year at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico. Gotham prevailed 3-1 in that contest behind goals from Geyse and Midge Purce, along with an América own goal. The win sent Gotham to the final, where the club captured the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup title - earning qualification for both the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Gotham, which finished second in Group B this campaign, will aim to defend its continental crown and add to its unblemished 7-0-3 record in the competition. The meeting will be Gotham's seventh all-time against a Liga MX Femenil opponent, with the club unbeaten in those matchups (4-0-2).







