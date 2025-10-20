Gotham FC Set for Rematch with Club América in Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals
Published on October 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
*** Att Header - ASCII
Gotham FC Set for Rematch with Club América in Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals
@media only screen and (max-width:639px)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Gotham FC Set for Rematch with Club América in Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Concacaf announced Monday that Gotham FC will meet Club América Femenil in the semifinals of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, the top continental club competition in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
The semifinals are set for May 20, 2026, with the time and location to be confirmed at a later date. Gotham's NWSL rival, the Washington Spirit, will play Mexican club Pachuca in the other semifinal, with the winners competing for a trophy on Saturday, May 23, 2026.
The semifinal pairing marks a familiar matchup, as the two clubs faced off in the inaugural edition of the tournament earlier this year at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico. Gotham prevailed 3-1 in that contest behind goals from Geyse and Midge Purce, along with an América own goal. The win sent Gotham to the final, where the club captured the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup title - earning qualification for both the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.
Gotham, which finished second in Group B this campaign, will aim to defend its continental crown and add to its unblemished 7-0-3 record in the competition. The meeting will be Gotham's seventh all-time against a Liga MX Femenil opponent, with the club unbeaten in those matchups (4-0-2).
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2025
- Gotham FC Set for Rematch with Club América in Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Seattle Reign FC Kickoff Time and Broadcast Information Announced for NWSL Decision Day - Seattle Reign FC
- Kickoff Time, Broadcast Details Set for Racing's Home Game Versus Bay FC - Racing Louisville FC
- NWSL Announces Kickoff Time for Orlando Pride's Decision Day Home Match - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash to Close the 2025 Season at 4 p.m. CT on November 2 against Portland Thorns FC - Houston Dash
- NWSL Announces Coverage Plans for Decision Day - San Diego Wave FC
- National Women's Soccer League Announces Coverage Plans for Final Weekend of 2025 Regular Season - NWSL
- Gotham FC Set to Face North Carolina on NWSL's Decision Day - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Will Face Gotham FC at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN in Decision Day Match - North Carolina Courage
- Jimmy Butler Joins San Diego Wave FC as Minority Investor - San Diego Wave FC
- Five Chicago Stars Called up for October International Window - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Set for Rematch with Club América in Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals
- Gotham FC Set to Face North Carolina on NWSL's Decision Day
- Gotham FC Clinches Playoff Spot with Draw vs. Racing Louisville
- Reale Returns to Lineup for Home Finale
- Gotham FC Looks to Secure Playoff Berth against Louisville