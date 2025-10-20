NWSL Announces Coverage Plans for Decision Day

SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the full programming details for the second annual NWSL Decision Day, set for Sunday, November 2. San Diego Wave FC will face the Kansas City Current at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, marking the opening match of the day.

The league's remaining 12 teams will kick off simultaneously at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC remain in contention for the final playoff spot, while the rest of the league competes for playoff positioning and seeding, including the Wave who currently sit in fifth place in league standings with 37 points. With Kansas City and Washington Spirit being the only two clubs to secure a home playoff match, two spots remain for the other hosts, including the Wave.

Team Points W-L-D GF GA GD

Kansas City Current*^ 62 20-3-2 47 12 35

Washington Spirit*^ 44 12-5-8 42 32 10

Orlando Pride* 39 11-8-6 32 26 6

Seattle Reign FC* 38 10-7-8 31 28 3

San Diego Wave FC* 37 10-8-7 40 32 8

Portland Thorns FC* 37 10-8-7 34 29 5

Gotham FC* 36 9-7-9 33 22 11

Racing Louisville FC 34 9-9-7 34 38 -4

North Carolina Courage 32 8-9-8 34 37 -3

Houston Dash 30 8-11-6 27 37 -10

Angel City FC 27 7-12-6 30 39 -9

Utah Royals FC 22 5-13-7 27 42 -15

Bay FC 20 4-13-8 26 40 -16

Chicago Stars FC 17 2-12-11 30 53 -23

*Clinched Playoff Spot

^ Clinched Home Playoff Match

The Wave clinched their playoff berth on Saturday, Oct. 18, following a dominant 6-1 victory over Chicago Stars FC at Snapdragon Stadium. The result secured San Diego's third postseason appearance in four seasons.

The 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, begin Thursday, November 7. Wave FC fans can secure first access to playoff tickets, should the Club host a postseason match, by signing up for presale access here.

Decision Day Schedule:

San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current

12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 pm ET on ESPN

North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on ESPN

Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+

Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+

Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+

Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+

Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+

