NWSL Announces Coverage Plans for Decision Day
Published on October 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the full programming details for the second annual NWSL Decision Day, set for Sunday, November 2. San Diego Wave FC will face the Kansas City Current at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, marking the opening match of the day.
The league's remaining 12 teams will kick off simultaneously at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC remain in contention for the final playoff spot, while the rest of the league competes for playoff positioning and seeding, including the Wave who currently sit in fifth place in league standings with 37 points. With Kansas City and Washington Spirit being the only two clubs to secure a home playoff match, two spots remain for the other hosts, including the Wave.
Team Points W-L-D GF GA GD
Kansas City Current*^ 62 20-3-2 47 12 35
Washington Spirit*^ 44 12-5-8 42 32 10
Orlando Pride* 39 11-8-6 32 26 6
Seattle Reign FC* 38 10-7-8 31 28 3
San Diego Wave FC* 37 10-8-7 40 32 8
Portland Thorns FC* 37 10-8-7 34 29 5
Gotham FC* 36 9-7-9 33 22 11
Racing Louisville FC 34 9-9-7 34 38 -4
North Carolina Courage 32 8-9-8 34 37 -3
Houston Dash 30 8-11-6 27 37 -10
Angel City FC 27 7-12-6 30 39 -9
Utah Royals FC 22 5-13-7 27 42 -15
Bay FC 20 4-13-8 26 40 -16
Chicago Stars FC 17 2-12-11 30 53 -23
*Clinched Playoff Spot
^ Clinched Home Playoff Match
The Wave clinched their playoff berth on Saturday, Oct. 18, following a dominant 6-1 victory over Chicago Stars FC at Snapdragon Stadium. The result secured San Diego's third postseason appearance in four seasons.
The 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, begin Thursday, November 7. Wave FC fans can secure first access to playoff tickets, should the Club host a postseason match, by signing up for presale access here.
Decision Day Schedule:
San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current
12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 pm ET on ESPN
North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC
2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on ESPN
Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC
2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+
Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC
2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+
Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash
2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+
Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC
2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+
Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit
2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET on NWSL+
Images from this story
|
San Diego Wave FC in action
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2025
- Houston Dash to Close the 2025 Season at 4 p.m. CT on November 2 against Portland Thorns FC - Houston Dash
- NWSL Announces Coverage Plans for Decision Day - San Diego Wave FC
- National Women's Soccer League Announces Coverage Plans for Final Weekend of 2025 Regular Season - NWSL
- Gotham FC Set to Face North Carolina on NWSL's Decision Day - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Will Face Gotham FC at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN in Decision Day Match - North Carolina Courage
- Jimmy Butler Joins San Diego Wave FC as Minority Investor - San Diego Wave FC
- Five Chicago Stars Called up for October International Window - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- NWSL Announces Coverage Plans for Decision Day
- Jimmy Butler Joins San Diego Wave FC as Minority Investor
- San Diego Wave FC Clinch Playoff Spot with 6-1 Win Over Chicago Stars FC at Snapdragon Stadium
- 12 San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for October FIFA International Window
- San Diego Wave FC and Hydrafacial Announce New Partnership to Celebrate Confidence and Skin Health