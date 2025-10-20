NWSL Announces Kickoff Time for Orlando Pride's Decision Day Home Match

Published on October 20, 2025

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced coverage details for the final weekend of the 2025 regular season, featuring all 14 clubs in action on NWSL Decision Day, Sunday, November 2. The Pride is set to host the Seattle Reign at Inter&Co Stadium at 5 p.m. ET with the match streaming on NWSL+.

With playoff position and seeding still to be determined, NWSL Decision Day will finalize the complete bracket for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The Pride enters the final match of the regular season in third place and will look to finish in the top four of the standings to secure a first-round home game in the postseason.

Tickets for the Pride's final regular season home match are still available here. Media wishing to cover the match at Inter&Co Stadium can apply here.

This season's Decision Day coverage will feature two nationally televised matches on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and streaming on ESPN+, with kickoff times set for 3 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET. Five additional matches will stream live on NWSL+, the league's free direct-to-consumer streaming platform, all beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

The full 2025 NWSL Decision Day schedule is as follows:

Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)

Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+) Further details on this year's NWSL Decision Day matches, including playoff implications and tiebreaker scenarios, will be available later this week at NWSLSoccer.com.







