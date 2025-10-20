NWSL Announces Kickoff Time for Orlando Pride's Decision Day Home Match
Published on October 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced coverage details for the final weekend of the 2025 regular season, featuring all 14 clubs in action on NWSL Decision Day, Sunday, November 2. The Pride is set to host the Seattle Reign at Inter&Co Stadium at 5 p.m. ET with the match streaming on NWSL+.
With playoff position and seeding still to be determined, NWSL Decision Day will finalize the complete bracket for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The Pride enters the final match of the regular season in third place and will look to finish in the top four of the standings to secure a first-round home game in the postseason.
Tickets for the Pride's final regular season home match are still available here. Media wishing to cover the match at Inter&Co Stadium can apply here.
This season's Decision Day coverage will feature two nationally televised matches on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and streaming on ESPN+, with kickoff times set for 3 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET. Five additional matches will stream live on NWSL+, the league's free direct-to-consumer streaming platform, all beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
The full 2025 NWSL Decision Day schedule is as follows:
Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)
North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)
Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)
Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)
Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)
Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+)
Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit - 5 p.m. ET (NWSL+) Further details on this year's NWSL Decision Day matches, including playoff implications and tiebreaker scenarios, will be available later this week at NWSLSoccer.com.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2025
- Gotham FC Set for Rematch with Club América in Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinals - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Seattle Reign FC Kickoff Time and Broadcast Information Announced for NWSL Decision Day - Seattle Reign FC
- Kickoff Time, Broadcast Details Set for Racing's Home Game Versus Bay FC - Racing Louisville FC
- NWSL Announces Kickoff Time for Orlando Pride's Decision Day Home Match - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash to Close the 2025 Season at 4 p.m. CT on November 2 against Portland Thorns FC - Houston Dash
- NWSL Announces Coverage Plans for Decision Day - San Diego Wave FC
- National Women's Soccer League Announces Coverage Plans for Final Weekend of 2025 Regular Season - NWSL
- Gotham FC Set to Face North Carolina on NWSL's Decision Day - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Will Face Gotham FC at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN in Decision Day Match - North Carolina Courage
- Jimmy Butler Joins San Diego Wave FC as Minority Investor - San Diego Wave FC
- Five Chicago Stars Called up for October International Window - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- NWSL Announces Kickoff Time for Orlando Pride's Decision Day Home Match
- Orlando Pride Defeat Washington Spirit in 3-2 Thriller
- Player Availability Report: Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit on CBS
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play at Washington in Primetime Matchup