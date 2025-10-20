Houston Dash to Close the 2025 Season at 4 p.m. CT on November 2 against Portland Thorns FC

Published on October 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced the Decision Day schedule for Sunday, Nov. 2 earlier today and the Houston Dash will close the 2025 season at 4 p.m. CT against Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park. Fans can follow the action live on NWSL +.

The Dash defeated the Kansas City Current 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday in their final home match of the regular season. The victory extended Houston's unbeaten run at home to five matches and capped a strong second half of the campaign, where the team posted a 5-3-4 (WLD) record. The team returns to Houston Sports Park on Wednesday to prepare for the season finale with nine players rejoining from international duty next week.

Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2026 campaign and include access to the watch party on Sunday, Nov. 2. Additional benefits include team store discounts and member-only experiences throughout the year. A full overview is available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.