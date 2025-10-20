Five Chicago Stars Called up for October International Window

Published on October 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars Ivonne Chacón, Julia Grosso, Kathrin Hendrich and Ludmila have been named to their respective senior national team rosters for the October international window. Chácon joins Colombia, Grosso heads off with Canada and Hendrich returns to Germany's roster, while Ludmila will rejoin Brazil. Additionally, Jameese Joseph will join the United States Under-23 Women's National Team.

Ivonne Chacón will represent Colombia for the first time as a Chicago Star after signing with the club in August. Most recently, the forward joined Las Cafeteras for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup in February, where she came off the bench twice for Colombia and tallied 18 minutes. Chacón now joins the Colombian Women's National Team for the first matches of the 2025-26 CONMEBOL Liga de Naciones Femenina, which will see the top two teams qualify for CONMEBOL's 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup berths alongside host nation, Brazil. The inaugural edition of the tournament will feature Colombia hosting Perú on home soil at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia, for the first matchday, October 24 at 6 p.m. CT. Colombia then plays visitor as they face off with Ecuador, October 28 at 6 p.m. CT at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.

Julia Grosso returns to the Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) for the fifth time this year, heading abroad for a pair of friendlies. Grosso has netted two goals on international duty so far this year and most recently started in both of Canada's friendly matches during the June/July international window, playing 135 minutes. The CANWNT's October fixtures will take them to Europe, with Canada first visiting Switzerland October 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT at Swissporarena in Lucerne, Switzerland. Grosso and Canada will take on the Netherlands next, facing off with the Dutch October 28 at 2:45 p.m. CT, in a venue to be confirmed at a later date.

Kathrin Hendrich rejoins Germany for the first time since the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 tournament in July. Hendrich made three appearances in the competition before the German Women's National Team bowed out in the semifinals, earning one start and playing 67 minutes. In the October international window, Germany will resume 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Finals action, taking on France in the semifinal round. The first leg of the semifinals between Germany and France will take place October 24 at 10:45 a.m. CT at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, before the two teams face off in the second leg, October 28 at 3:10 p.m. CT at Stade Michel d'Ornano in Caen, France.

Jameese Joseph is set to join the United States Under-23 Women's National Team (USWNT U-23) for training camp during the October international window. Joseph was previously named to three other USWNT U-23 rosters, most recently getting the call to join the United States for two friendly matches against the German Under-23 team in the early June window. For October, the USWNT U-23 team will meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the Under-23 camp partially overlapping with the senior United States Women's National Team's time in Pennsylvania.

Ludmila also heads across the pond to represent Brazil for two friendlies, earning her fourth call-up of the year. While her last stint with the Brazilian Women's National Team in June only saw her on the pitch for 6 minutes, the São Paulo, Brazil, native has exploded for the Stars in the time since, racking up eight goals and an assist off just 2.55 expected goals and 18 shots in 12 appearances. This international window, Ludmila and Brazil will head to Europe for two friendlies, with the first against England, October 25 at 11:30 a.m. CT at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The second feature will see Brazil take on Italy at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy, October 28 at 11:15 a.m. CT.

Chacón, Grosso, Hendrich, Joseph and Ludmila will all depart for their time on the international stage after Chicago Stars FC finishes their final road trip against San Diego Wave FC, October 18 at 9 p.m. CT at Snapdragon Stadium. Their Chicago Stars teammate, Micayla Johnson, has already departed on international duty with the United States Under-17 Women's National Team for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. The United States opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory against Ecuador October 18, with Johnson notching an assist on the third goal. The Stars and Stripes will next face China PR October 21 at 11 a.m. CT and finish Group C play against Norway October 24 at 8 a.m. CT.

Following the October international window, Chacón, Grosso, Hendrich, Joseph and Ludmila will all return for the Chicago Stars' final match of 2025, taking place November 2. Chicago's She Inspires Me match, presented by RUSH, will celebrate women from the Chicagoland area who exemplify leadership, demonstrate social responsibility and uplift their communities. The match will see the Stars take on Angel City FC at a time to be announced later. For more information and tickets, please visit chicagostars.com/tickets, or to place a 2026 Season Ticket Membership deposit, visit starsnextchapter.com.







