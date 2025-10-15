Chicago Stars FC's Alyssa Naeher Earns NWSL Save of the Week

Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, won National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Save of the Week, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the league announced today. The Week 24 award is her second such honor this season.

Racing Louisville FC had bombarded the Chicago Stars with shots in the first half of their October 10 fixture and the second half seemed to begin no different. In the 50th minute, the Stars found themselves defending against six Louisville players in the box, all looking for an opportunity as the ball bounced around. Finally, Katie O'Kane muscled Chicago's Camryn Biegalski out of the way as the ball fell towards them, turning to face the net while she trapped the ball and took the shot with one touch. Alyssa Naeher had already moved to the near post in the chaos to shut down potential threats, but O'Kane's shot was headed towards the far post, angled to narrowly sneak past Naeher. Fortunately for Chicago, Naeher's keen eyes and quick reflexes had her diving backwards to make the stop. Naeher got a touch on the ball, but it deflected downward and stayed loose, ricocheting towards the goal. The team captain quickly batted the ball away again, but Louisville's Sarah Webber was directly in front of it and tried to finish the opportunity. Despite the chaos, Chicago had it covered. While Naeher dove with outstretched arms again, she played backup as defender, Hannah Anderson, ultimately made the goal-line clearance and booted the ball out of the box.

Though Chicago later broke the deadlock in the 85th minute, points were split at the final whistle after a stoppage-time goal from Racing Louisville tied up the score. Naeher made a season-high eight saves in the match, the first time the keeper has notched eight or more saves in a match since 2023. Naeher's third stop in the contest marked her 500th regular-season save for the Chicago Stars, with Naeher becoming just the third keeper in NWSL history to record 500 regular-season saves with one club.

Naeher's second 2025 Save of the Week honor is her third weekly award this season, joining her Week 16 Goal of the Week and Week 21 Save of the Week wins. Chicago Stars have now collected eight weekly awards in 2025, including a Player of the Week award, three Goal of the Week honors, two Assist of the Week awards and Naeher's pair of Save of the Week wins.

Naeher and Chicago Stars FC are slated for their penultimate match of the 2025 NWSL season this weekend, visiting San Diego Wave FC October 18 at 9 p.m. CT. The Chicago Stars close their 2025 campaign November 2 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, hosting Angel City FC for the club's 'She Inspires Me' match, presented by RUSH. For more information and tickets, please visit chicagostars.com/tickets, or to place a 2026 Season Ticket Membership deposit, visit starsnextchapter.com.







