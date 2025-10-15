Two Houston Dash Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster

Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that two Houston Dash players will join the U.S. Women's National Team during the upcoming FIFA window at the end of the month for three friendlies. Defender Avery Patterson and forward Yazmeen Ryan will depart for camp this weekend following Houston's match at Shell Energy Stadium against the Kansas City Current.

The four-time FIFA World Cup winners will face Portugal in Chester, Pa. on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. CT for the first of two friendlies with the European nation. Three days later the USWNT will face Portugal at 3 p.m. CT in East Hartford, Conn. The United States will close the international window on Wednesday, Oct. 29 against New Zealand in Kansas City, Mo. at 7 p.m. CT. Broadcast details for each match are available HERE.

Ryan currently leads the Dash in goals scored with four, and she has tallied two assists this season. The forward has played a key role in a second-half turnaround that saw the team post a 4-2-4 (WLD) record in the opening 10 matches of the second half of the season. The Oklahoma native has earned 12 appearances for the USWNT since making her debut last October in a friendly against Iceland.

Patterson has contributed to five goals this season (three goals and two assists) in her second season with the team. The 2024 Newcomer of the Year has been a key contributor on both sides of the field, leading the team in interceptions with 40 and tackles won with 32. The Jacksonville, Florida native has earned six appearances for the senior national team and scored her first goal for the USWNT earlier this summer in a friendly against Ireland.

The Dash host the Kansas City Current on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by MD Anderson. The evening will feature giveaways, autograph and photo opportunities plus much more. Tickets plus a full overview of the festivities is available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.