Houston Dash to Compete at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that the team will compete at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational as part of the 2026 preseason. The Dash will join five additional clubs from the NWSL and 11 MLS clubs in February at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. for the largest integration of both women's and men's professional teams in North America.
"Our team is excited to compete at the Coachella Valley Invitational next year and test ourselves against top competition ahead of the regular season," Dash President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "The CVI has grown into one of the premier preseason tournaments in our league and provides an elite training environment for our players and staff to build chemistry and prepare for a strong start to the year."
With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival. The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.
Additional details about the event, including the full match schedule, ticket information and media accreditation for the Coachella Valley Invitational, will be announced in the near future.
