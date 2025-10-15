Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team
Published on October 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Sofia Cantore has been called up to the Italy Women's National Team for the side's October friendlies, the Italian Football Federation announced today. The two home contests will be Italy's first matches since the team's semifinal run at this summer's UEFA Women's Championship.
Originally from Lecco, Lombardy in northern Italy, Cantore has appeared in over 45 international matches and scored five goals for the Italy senior team, making her debut for the squad in December 2020. Since joining the Spirit in August, Cantore has appeared in 12 matches for the team, tallying four goals and an assist.
Italy's October Friendly Schedule:
vs Japan | Friday, October 24 at 12:15 p.m. EDT (Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy)
vs Brazil | Tuesday, October 28 at 12:15 p.m. EDT (Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy)
The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.
