Kansas City Current Trio Receives Call-Ups from U.S. Women's National Team

KANSAS CITY - Three Kansas City Current players - forward Michelle Cooper, midfielder Claire Hutton and forward/midfielder Ally Sentnor - have been called up by the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) for the FIFA international window at the end of October. U.S. Soccer announced its roster on Wednesday as it continues preparation for Concacaf World Cup qualifying in Fall 2026.

After featuring in the Futures Camp earlier this year, Cooper and Hutton both got their first senior national team call-up in February for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup presented by Visa and have since appeared in three subsequent USWNT camps. Sentnor, who joined the KC Current in August, earned her first senior team invitation in November 2024 and has been part of each USWNT camp this year alongside Cooper and Hutton.

The USWNT begins the upcoming FIFA window with two matches against Portugal. The first match, presented by AT&T, will take place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT. The U.S. and Portugal will meet again in East Hartford, Conn., on Sunday, Oct. 26, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. That friendly, presented by Volkswagen, starts at 3 p.m. CT. Both contests will broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, on Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports. The first match will also air on Peacock in Spanish and FDP Spanish Radio while the second will be available in Spanish on Universo.

The Stars and Stripes conclude their three-match set against New Zealand in Kansas City on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. CT. It marks the USWNT's first-ever match at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's sports team. The match will broadcast on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max in English, on Universo and Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports and FDP Spanish Radio. Limited tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Cooper enters this FIFA window with eight caps, four starts, one goal and one assist. She made her USWNT debut during the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 victory over Colombia on Feb. 20. In the team's next match against Australia, the forward scored her first international goal in the 68th minute which stood as the game-winner in a 2-1 win. She dished out her first senior national team assist in a 3-0 shutout over China PR on May 31. Most recently, Cooper started against both the Republic of Ireland on June 26 and Canada on July 2, logging 73 and 68 minutes, respectively, during those victories.

Like Cooper, Hutton's first USWNT appearance was in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year when she started against Australia and played 70 minutes. She joined the starting lineup again - and played every minute - in an April friendly against Brazil, also putting in an 80-minute shift as a starter vs. Jamaica on June 3. The midfielder had standout performances in the last international window: She logged a full match against Ireland on June 26 before registering her first career assist in another friendly with the Irish on June 29. Three days later, Hutton - who has been part of the starting lineup in five of her six USWNT caps - notched her first international goal in the 36th minute in a 3-0 rout of Canada.

Sentnor's inaugural USWNT cap was in front of over 78,000 fans at Wembley Stadium against England on Nov. 30, 2024. Her first senior team goal came in the opening match of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup against Colombia on Feb. 20 in what was her first start and third cap, becoming the first U.S. player to score her first USWNT goal in the SheBelieves Cup Tournament. Sentnor's first senior team assist was on Cooper's goal in the second match of the SheBelieves Cup vs. Australia three days later. She then capped off the event by scoring in the final SheBelieves Cup game against Japan on Feb. 26, and her first brace in a U.S. uniform was in a friendly with Jamaica on June 3. Sentnor has 12 caps with five starts, totaling four goals and two assists.

The Kansas City Current returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 18, against the Houston Dash for its final regular season road match. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will broadcast nationally on ION with a local simulcast on KMCI, 38 the Spot. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge, and the KC Current App will have an audio stream in English, Spanish and Portuguese.







