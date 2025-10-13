Canada Calls up Forward Nichelle Prince for October International Window

Published on October 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Canadian National Team has called up Kansas City Current forward Nichelle Prince, who helped her home country win gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, for a pair of international friendlies later this month. Canada announced its roster for the upcoming FIFA international window on Monday.

Prince will first travel to Lucerne, Switzerland, to play against the Swiss National Team on Friday, Oct. 24, at 12:30 p.m. CT at Swissporarena. Canada will then head to the Netherlands to face the Dutch National Team on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. CT.

This marks Prince's fifth national team invitation of 2025. She scored against Argentina in a 3-0 win during an April match in Vancouver, British Columbia. Back in February, she helped Canada win its first-ever Pinatar Cup title in Spain over Mexico, China and Chinese Taipei. She was then called up for friendlies in April/May before having to withdraw due to injury. Most recently, the forward subbed in during the 63rd minute during a 4-1 win over Costa Rica on June 27 in Toronto, Ontario, as well as in a 3-0 loss to the United States on July 2 in Washington, D.C.

Prince's senior team debut came in 2013 after she first appeared with Canada's Under-17 squad in 2010. She has amassed 17 goals in 109 caps and reached the century mark on July 31, 2024, against Colombia in the Paris Olympic Games. She has been part of three Canadian Olympic Teams - most notably winning gold in 2021 and bronze in 2016 - as well as two World Cup rosters (2019, 2023).

The Kansas City Current returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 18, against the Houston Dash for its final regular season road match. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will broadcast nationally on ION with a local simulcast on KMCI, 38 the Spot. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge, and the KC Current App will have an audio stream in English, Spanish and Portuguese.







