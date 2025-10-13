Washington Spirit Defender Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team
Published on October 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Gabby Carle has been called up to the Canada Women's National Team for the federation's October friendlies, Canada Soccer announced today. The side will take on Switzerland and Netherlands in two away friendly matches in Europe.
Carle has appeared for Canada in 58 international matches (30 starts), scoring one goal and adding four assists. The standout defender has competed for Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2021, 2024), helping the side to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. Hailing from Lévis, Quebec, Carle made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old.
Canada's October Friendly Schedule:
vs Switzerland | Friday, October 24 at 1:30 p.m. EDT (Swissporarena, Lucerne, Switzerland)
vs Netherlands | Tuesday, October 28 at 2:45 p.m. EDT (Venue TBD)
Carle has appeared in 78 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side during the 2022-23 offseason. Having played over 6,000 minutes and tallied three assists with the club so far, she has been one of the most consistent players on the Spirit back line throughout her tenure.
The Spirit will return to Audi Field for a championship rematch with the Orlando Pride on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The match will be Washington's final home match before the playoffs. Tickets are available.
