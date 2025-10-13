San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Fan Appreciation Night, Presented by PNC Bank

Published on October 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced details for the Club's annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by PNC Bank that will center around the team's last regular-season home match of the season at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT against Chicago Stars FC.

San Diego Wave will be giving away up to 10,000 limited-edition Wave FC long-sleeve hockey-inspired tees, courtesy of PNC Bank, to fans in attendance at Saturday's match. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive the highly sought after end-of-year giveaway.

The Wave's Fan Fest, taking place on the northeast lawn outside of the stadium from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. PT, will celebrate the fans for their support throughout the season. Pura Vida, the official handcrafted jewelry brand of Wave FC, will be giving away 500 bracelets while Maya's Cookies will be onsite selling America's #1 Black-Owned Gourmet Vegan cookies. can also enjoy the hair braiding, face painting, photo and poster making stations at Fan Fest while visiting the food trucks and playing games within the 24-Hour Fitness panna court, inflatable Wave FC soccer, and corn hole games.

The Club has teamed up with Agramont for its third annual Fill the Truck event where fans are invited to drop off new toys and blankets to be donated to our three community partners - Humble Design, Chicano Federation, and ASYMCA. When fans donate, they will be entered to win a 2025 signed team jersey, as well as a custom 2026 jersey.

Once the match kicks off, there will be various activations occurring throughout the match in celebration of Fan Appreciation Night with Soapy Joes selecting a lucky row inside the stadium to give away 25 free car washes. Halftime will then feature a special fireworks and light show for fans to enjoy.

Lastly, the Club is celebrating the fans and Kids Go Free San Diego is available now while supplies last, with limited editions.

Come join Wave FC all week to celebrate Fan Appreciation in different ways by teaming up with local partners to offer exclusive deals to fans across San Diego as well as online through merchandise discounts.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.