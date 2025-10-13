Seattle Reign FC Captain Lauren Barnes to Retire from Professional Soccer at End of 2025 NWSL Season

Published on October 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that defender Lauren "Lu" Barnes will retire at the end of the 2025 NWSL season, concluding a legendary career that has helped define both the club and the league since their inception. Barnes is expected to be available for selection in Reign FC's final regular season match at Lumen Field, when the club hosts Utah Royals FC on Friday, October 17 (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+). As a Reign FC original and a pillar of women's soccer, Barnes has anchored the club since its inaugural 2013 season, helping establish its identity and connection to the Seattle community.

"From day one, Seattle has been home," said Barnes. "I've grown up here - as a player, a leader and a person. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built and the culture we've created. To have spent my entire professional career with this club, in this city, surrounded by the people I love, is something truly special. I'm so grateful to my teammates, coaches, staff and our fans who have supported me through every season. This chapter of my life has been a dream, and I'm excited to take it all in one last time with my Reign family."

A model of consistency and excellence, Barnes holds nearly every appearance record in NWSL history. She is the league's all-time leader in games played (250), games started (238) and minutes (20,940). In 2024, Barnes became the first player in NWSL history to reach 100 regular season wins. During her tenure, she has helped lead Seattle to three NWSL Shields (2014, 2015, 2022), earned 2016 NWSL Defender of the Year honors and was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team twice (2015, 2016) and Second Team twice (2014, 2019).

MEDIA NOTE: Barnes, General Manager Lesle Gallimore and Head Coach Laura Harvey are being made available to media on Tuesday, October 14 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT. Members of the media interested in attending the press conference should contact Ryan Perez of Reign FC Communications [RyanP@ReignFC.com].

Beyond the accolades, Barnes' impact has extended far beyond the pitch. Known for her unwavering leadership, humility and dedication to her teammates and city, she has been a constant voice for athletes and a passionate advocate for the women's game. Her influence has inspired countless players across generations - in Seattle, throughout the NWSL and around the world.

"Lu has been the heartbeat of this club since the very beginning," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "She has been the glue that has held us together through the ups and the downs. Everything about who we are, whether it's our standards, our values or our resilience, Lu has her fingerprints on it all. Throughout her legendary career, Lu has been authentic, selfless and a leader on and off the pitch. It's been an honor to be a part of her journey, and her legacy will be felt here for generations."

"What makes Lu so rare isn't just her longevity or her records, it's her humanity," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She's been a leader, a role model and a constant source of strength for this club and the community. You simply don't see players spend their entire career in one city anymore, and that loyalty speaks volumes about who she is and what Seattle means to her."

Reign FC invites all fans to join in celebrating Barnes' extraordinary career at the club's final regular season home match on Friday, October 17, when Reign FC hosts Utah Royals FC at Lumen Field. In honor of the club's iconic No. 3, fans can purchase special $30 tickets, available now at ReignFC.com/Tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.