Bay FC Defender Sydney Collins Selected to Canada Women's National Team for Upcoming October International Window

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Earlier today, the Canadian Soccer Association announced that Bay FC defender and University of California product Sydney Collins has been named to its Women's National Team roster for the upcoming October international window. Collins will join Les Rouges as the squad takes a European tour for a pair of friendly matches against Switzerland Oct. 24 and the Netherlands Oct. 28.

Collins' selection marks her first to Canada's senior national team since 2024, when she suffered an injury in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She recorded six caps for Canada in 2023, including at the 2024 Olympic qualifying playoff, after beginning her professional career with the North Carolina Courage earlier that season.

Collins joined Bay FC Aug. 22 via trade from North Carolina before signing a new multi-year contract with the club, keeping her in the Bay Area through 2027. She has appeared in all seven of the club's matches since debuting Sept. 1 at Angel City FC, ranking in the top five among defenders league wide in interceptions (14) and recoveries (33) in that span.

Canada and Collins will open the October window Friday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. PT against Switzerland (FIFA ranked #24) at the Swissporarena in Lucerne. The squad will then travel to the Netherlands to take on the Dutch (FIFA ranked #11) on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 11:45 a.m. PT at the Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.

Bay FC returns home for its final home match of the 2025 season next Friday, Oct. 17. The club will salute its loyal supporters as the North Carolina Courage visit the Bay Area for Fan Appreciation Night at PayPal Park, presented by PNC Bank. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC beanie, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets to the match remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







