Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Selected to Zambia Women's National Team for Three Nations Tournament in Malawi

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Football Association of Zambia has announced that Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji will join the Zambia Women's National Team during the upcoming November international window. Kundananji and Zambia will close out 2025 from the Three Nations Tournament at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, taking on Malawi Nov. 30 and Zimbabwe Dec. 2.

Kundananji joins her national team for the fifth time this year, closing out a stellar 2025 for club and country. She last represented the Copper Queens in October as they secured a spot in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, tallying four goals in two qualifying matches vs. Namibia. She's scored nine international goals in 2025, helping her squad to the quarterfinals of July's 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Since joining Zambia at the senior level in 2018, Kundananji has scored 33 international goals, featuring at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

With Bay FC in 2025, Kundananji scored four goals tallied four assists in 24 regular season matches. She was one of the league's top attacking players throughout the campaign, finishing the year in the top ten in shorts on target (28) and expected goals (6.68). Following her second NWSL season, she stands as her club's all-time leading goalscorer, scoring nine goals across all competitions since the start of 2024.

Bay FC will return to action in 2026 for the start of its third campaign. Fans can gear up for the 2026 season today and secure their spot at every home match with a season ticket membership, available at BayFC.com/tickets. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.