Bay FC Launches 2025 Holiday Gift Guide and Cyber Week Deals
Published on November 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
San Francisco - Bay FC today announced the launch of its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide, a new way for fans to shop for family and friends this holiday season. The limited-edition collection features four categories of Bay FC merchandise suitable for all budgets, from comfortable winter essentials to exclusive collectible items. The shopping guide makes it easier than ever to find the perfect gift for fans of any age. Fans can start shopping the collection and enjoy holiday deals now through December 21, 2025, at shop.bayfc.com.
Bay FC is also introducing a selection of holiday-exclusive products, available only for a limited time, including a hand painted ornament, holiday scarf, holiday beanie, holiday pin, and jewelry.
Exclusive Offers and Cyber Week Deals
Season Ticket Members can enjoy early access to holiday deals from November 14 through November 23, which includes free sitewide shipping and a complimentary Trader Joe's x Bay FC Mini Tote Bag with any purchase of $50 or more. Beginning November 24, the general public can take advantage of Bay FC's deals, offering a range of limited-time promotions, including opportunities for free sitewide shipping and a complimentary Trader Joe's x Bay FC Mini Tote Bag with any purchase of $50 or more, while supplies last.
Additional Holiday Gifts
Alongside the 2025 Holiday Gift Guide specials, Bay FC provides a variety of gift options for the holiday season. Season tickets for Bay FC's 2026-27 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now on sale at bayfc.com, offering fans the gift of live soccer all season long. Additionally, for fans aged 21 and older, Bay FC has teamed up with Pacific House Gin to create a limited-edition Poppy Gin, available at pacifichousegin.com. Digital gift cards in any amount are also available online, making it easy for fans to choose their own gear.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Bay FC Launches 2025 Holiday Gift Guide and Cyber Week Deals - Bay FC
- Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Announces 2025 Team Awards - Seattle Reign FC
- Spirit to Host Portland with Championship Berth on the Line - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Launches 2025 Holiday Gift Guide and Cyber Week Deals
- NWSL Stars to Compete in Third Annual NWSL Skills Challenge, Presented by CarMax, Friday, November 21, at Spartan Soccer Complex at San Jose State University
- Bay FC Names Brenden Mallette Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth
- Bay FC Midfielder Taylor Huff Named NWSL Rookie of the Month for October/November, Presented by Ally
- Bay FC Scores Big for Entrepreneurs, Donating $25,000 to la Cocina Through "Goals for Grants" Powered by PNC