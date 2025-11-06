Bay FC Midfielder Taylor Huff Named NWSL Rookie of the Month for October/November, Presented by Ally

Published on November 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced that Bay FC midfielder Taylor Huff has been named the NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, for October/November. The honor marks Huff's first win of a monthly league honor and the third by a Bay FC player this season.

Huff closed out the 2025 season with one of the strongest months of her debut campaign, leading all rookies with two goals scored and ranking second among first-year players in minutes played. The Ohio native found the net in back-to-back games to open October, scoring the opening goal for Bay FC at Portland Oct. 4 with a left-footed strike and again the following week Oct. 10 at Seattle Reign as Bay FC secured a point on the road. She joined the United States U-23 Women's National Team Camp in Philadelphia during the October international window, her fourth invite to a national team program this year.

Huff finished the 2025 season with one of the strongest resumes of any first-year player league wide. She ranked first among rookies in minutes played (2,230), chances created (30), duels won (116), recoveries (116) and expected goals (5.02), owing to strong performances in all facets of play. She was one of two rookies to start every match this season and finished second in goals, with four.

The NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

