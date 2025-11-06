The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - November 7, 2025

Published on November 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: Quarterfinals, 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

Game Notes

The Story:

The Pride will begin their 2024 NWSL Championship title defense with a quarterfinal showdown against Seattle Reign FC in the opening match of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

Friday evening's Quarterfinal will be a rematch of the regular season finale between the Pride and Reign FC that saw the Pride secure first round home-field advantage with a 1-1 draw.

The Pride have secured 10 or more wins in three consecutive seasons, all coming under the helm of head coach Seb Hines.

Quote of the Week:

"It is a big deal. It is postseason, tournament football, must-win games and we want to make the most out of the home field advantage with our fans and want fans to come out and turn up and support the team. We are all excited for this match that is ahead of us."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Seattle Reign FC 1 (11/2/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Carson Pickett; Jordyn Bugg

Seattle's Last Matchup: Seattle Reign FC 1, Orlando Pride 1 (11/2/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Jordyn Bugg; Carson Pickett

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 5-7-8 (Home: 3-2-5, Away: 2-5-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Seattle Reign FC 1 (11/2/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: TBD

Competition: 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel







