Five Orlando Pride Team Members Nominated for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2025

Published on November 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 6, 2025) - Orlando Pride forwards Marta and Barbra Banda, defender Emily Sams, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and head coach Seb Hines have all been nominated for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025, FIFA announced today. All four Pride players are nominees for The Best FIFA Women's 11, while Moorhouse and Hines have also been nominated for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women's Coach, respectively.

Now in its 10th edition, The Best FIFA Football Awards honor the top players and coaches across the global game. This year's nominees were selected based on performances from August 11, 2024, to August 2, 2025, and voting is now open to fans worldwide.

Marta, 39, captained the Pride to their first NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship titles in 2024. She was named a finalist for both the NWSL Most Valuable Player and NWSL Midfielder of the Year, along with being named to the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team. She finished the 2024 season with 11 goals across all competitions, which was fourth-most in the NWSL, the most amongst NWSL midfielders and the most goals she has scored in a single season since 2017. In August of this year, Marta also led Brazil to its ninth Copa América Femenina title, scoring twice in the Final. Marta was previously named The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2018.

In her NWSL debut season last year, Banda led the Pride with 13 goals in regular season play-second-most in the league-while scoring in each of the Pride's playoff matches, including the lone goal in the NWSL Championship. She was named the NWSL Championship MVP and a finalist for the overall NWSL MVP award, while also being named to the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team.

Sams, 26, anchored the Pride's backline, making 28 appearances across league and postseason play while adding a goal and three assists, as the Club set a then-league record for most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal (554). Her performances earned Sams the 2024 NWSL Defender of the Year award, as well as being named to the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team. Sams also made her USWNT debut starting in a friendly match against Iceland, in which she went the full 90 minutes and helped the U.S. to a 3-1 victory.

Moorhouse kept 13 clean sheets in 26 regular season appearances last year, a league record at the time, while adding another in the NWSL Championship after she produced two huge saves as the Pride edged Washington Spirit 1-0. A native of Oldham, England, Moorhouse was also part of the England squad that won the UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

Having risen through the coaching ranks at Orlando, Hines led the Pride to a historic 2024 in which the Club won both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship, while setting then-league records for most points (60), wins (18) and clean sheets (13) in a season, along with setting a new record for the longest unbeaten streak in NWSL history (24 games). The 37-year-old Englishman was named the NWSL Coach of the Year.







