Orlando Pride Advances to Semifinals with 2-0 Win Over Seattle Reign FC

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - No. 4 Orlando Pride secured a spot in the semifinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, with a 2-0 victory over No. 5 Seattle Reign FC on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium. The Pride scored in each half to seal the win and secured their fourth straight NWSL playoff win, which ties the NWSL record.

Orlando struck first in the 21st minute when Marta and Julie Doyle executed a well-timed give-and-go on the right wing. Doyle delivered a precise pass to Haley McCutcheon towards the center of the box, who one-timed her shot through the legs of a Seattle defender and past the goalkeeper at the far post.

Seattle responded with sustained pressure throughout the remainder of the match, searching for an equalizer. However, Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse stood tall, making eight crucial saves, including a pivotal kick-save in the 76th minute, to keep the Reign off the scoreboard.

The Pride put the game out of reach in second-half stoppage time. Marta broke through the Seattle backline on a solo run and was brought down in the box, earning a penalty. She handed the ball to Luana, who calmly slotted it into the left corner of the net, sealing the win and sending Orlando to the semifinals for a second consecutive season. Seb Hine's side will face the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal match between the Kansas City Current and Gotham FC.

Goal Highlights:

21' Haley McCutcheon (Julie Doyle) - ORL 1, SEA 0

90+8' Luana (Penalty Kick) - ORL 2, SEA 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"A really good performance from start to finish. It's a unique situation playing a team that we only just played last week, trying to figure out if Seattle was going to change anything or change any personnel. I thought we managed it really well in all phases of play. Credit to the players, as they have worked so hard to get to this point and have faced so many challenges along this journey into the postseason. A big objective of ours was to host a playoff game and finish in a top-four spot and really value that top-four spot. Everyone plays a part. From the players, the staff and the crowd, it was phenomenal tonight. Everyone got behind the team and it took everyone, it took a village to get three points tonight. We scored some really good goals. The first one was brilliant build-up play and Marta just doing Marta things in the 90-plus minute. Then handing the ball over to Luana optimizes Marta as an individual. She never puts herself above the team and gave the ball to Luana to have her moment. It was a really inspiring moment for the team and everyone who is a part of this Club."

Match Notes:

Haley McCutcheon scored her fourth goal of the season across all competitions. It was also her third goal in the Pride's last four playoff matches, dating back to their 2024 Championship run, where she scored in both the quarterfinal and semifinal.

Luana converted a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time, marking her first goal of the 2025 season and her first with the Pride.

Julie Doyle recorded her second assist of the year on McCutcheon's goal.

The Pride holds a 5-0-1 record when scoring the opening goal at home in the NWSL this season.

Orlando has scored nine goals from substitutes this season, the most in the NWSL, and has also earned a league-leading six penalty kicks.

The Pride have netted 12 goals in the final 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the league this season.

The Pride have won four consecutive playoff matches, which is tied for the NWSL record.

Head Coach Seb Hines made no changes to the starting lineup from the Club's 1-1 draw against Seattle Reign FC on Decision Day. Next Match: With their 2-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC, the Orlando Pride have officially advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The Pride will face the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal matchup between No. 1 seed Kansas City Current and No. 8 seed Gotham FC. Details regarding next weekend's semifinal match will be announced following the conclusion of Sunday's game.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 1 1 2

Seattle Reign FC 0 0 0 Scoring Summary:

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Julie Doyle) 21'

ORL - Luana (Penalty Kick) 90+8'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Rafaelle (Yellow Card) 56'

ORL - Marta (Yellow Card) 61'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke (Carson Pickett 77'), Emily Sams, Rafaelle, Kerry Abello; M Ally Lemos (Simone Charley 83'), Angelina, Haley McCutcheon; F Marta (c), Julie Doyle (Oihane 65'), Jacqueline Ovalle (Luana 83')

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Zara Chavoshi; M Viviana Villacorta; F Grace Chanda, Simone Jackson

Seattle Reign FC - GK Claudia Dickey; D Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Lauren Barnes (c) (Maddie Dahlien, 62'), Madison Curry (Mia Fishel 78'); M Ainsley McCammon (Sally Menti 61'), Samantha Meza, Nérilia Mondésir (Emeri Adames 78'); F Maddie Mercado, Jordyn Huitema (Jess Fishlock 46')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maddie Prohaska; D Emily Mason, Shae Holmes; M Angharad James-Turner

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Nov. 7, 2025

Attendance: 11,355

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 45.4%

SEA - 54.6%

Shots:

ORL - 9

SEA - 17

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 4

SEA - 8

Saves:

ORL - 8

SEA - 2

Fouls:

ORL - 11

SEA - 12

Offsides:

ORL - 1

SEA - 3

Corners:

ORL - 2

SEA - 2

Heineken Star of the Match: Haley McCutcheon







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.