Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for October/November

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Rose Lavelle has done it again. The Gotham FC midfielder has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for October/November, presented by Amazon Prime, marking her second consecutive monthly honor, the league announced Friday.

The 30-year-old U.S. Women's National Team star scored twice in four matches to conclude the 2025 regular season, playing all but one minute. In those appearances, Lavelle compiled 25 shot-creating actions, seven shots on target and 33 progressive passes.

Lavelle turned heads on Oct. 19 with a stunning free kick in the 85th minute against Racing Louisville, salvaging a 2-2 draw that clinched Gotham's third consecutive postseason berth. The strike was Gotham's first goal from a direct free kick this season - and Lavelle's first direct free kick goal in all NWSL competitions.

She followed that up on Decision Day with a confident finish from the penalty spot against the North Carolina Courage, recording her fifth goal of the season and second in as many matches.

Lavelle and Gotham FC now turn their focus to the postseason, traveling to face top-seeded Kansas City Current in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 9, at 12:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on ABC and streaming on ESPN+.







