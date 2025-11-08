Gotham FC Opens Playoff Run against Top-Seed Kansas City Current

Published on November 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Eighth-seeded Gotham FC is in town to face the top-seeded Kansas City Current in the opening round of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The quarterfinal is set for Sunday at CPKC Stadium, with kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Gotham secured its postseason berth at home on Oct. 19, earning the clinching point in a draw against Racing Louisville thanks to a late-game free kick goal from star midfielder Rose Lavelle. The result sealed Gotham's third consecutive playoff appearance - the longest stretch in team history. Gotham ultimately finished the regular season 9-8-9 (36 points), taking the final playoff spot after results across the league on the final weekend.

This marks the second time in three seasons that Gotham has entered the postseason in the final playoff spot. The club did so in 2023, too, going on a run that ended with its first NWSL Championship trophy.

Gotham closed the regular season with a 3-2 loss at the North Carolina Courage despite rallying goals from Lavelle and Brazilian international Gabi Portilho. Coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team still finished among the league's best on the road, finishing with 19 points from 13 away games, fifth-best in the NWSL. Gotham only allowed 13 goals in those games, collecting six shutouts.

Kansas City, meanwhile, just finished with the best regular season in league history, going 21-3-2 to set an NWSL single-season wins record. The Current capped their campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over the San Diego Wave, becoming just the sixth team in league history to complete an unbeaten home season.

Defensive strength has defined both sides this year. Gotham and Kansas City ranked first and second in fewest goals conceded, allowing 25 and 13, respectively.

Sunday's quarterfinal will mark the first postseason meeting and 12th overall contest between the two clubs. Gotham is still searching for its first win over Kansas City, entering with a record of 0-6-5 in the all-time series after twice losing to the Current this campaign.

The winner will advance to the semifinals to face the Orlando Pride in a matchup scheduled for Nov. 14-16.

Key Points:

Defender Emily Sonnett holds several NWSL playoff records, including 14 starts, 1,379 minutes played and 13 matches in which she has played the full 90 or 120 minutes.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle has been directly involved in seven goals over her last nine matches (five goals, two assists), equaling Paige Monaghan for the most goal contributions in the NWSL across the final nine matchdays of the season.

Lavelle has contributed to a goal in three of her last four playoff appearances, recording two goals and one assist in that span.

Gotham FC has outscored opponents 4-1 in its last two playoff-opening matches, dating back to 2023. Three of those four goals came in the second half, including two in second-half stoppage time.

Gotham finished the regular season with a 5-4-4 road record, fifth best in the league. The club also scored 20 goals away from home, tied with the Kansas City Current for the third most in the NWSL.







