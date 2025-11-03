Gotham FC to Host Watch Parties for Quarterfinal Playoff Match on Sunday
Published on November 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC will hit the road for its opening match in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, taking on the first-place Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
As the club sets its sights on a second championship appearance in three seasons, Gotham FC invites fans to come together and cheer on the team at two official watch parties on Sunday. Events will take place at Legends NYC (6 West 33rd St., New York) and Veritage Brew Works (58 Washington St., Bloomfield, N.J.).
Both locations will feature giveaways, food and drink specials and plenty of Gotham pride. Fans who sign up for The Blueprint season ticket membership will be entered for a chance to win signed Ali Krieger merchandise. Official Gotham FC playoff apparel will also be available for purchase on-site.
Fans can RSVP for their preferred location for New Jersey or here for New York.
