Gotham FC Set for NWSL Quarterfinal Showdown with Kansas City Current

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has earned the No. 8 seed in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, and will travel to face top-seeded Kansas City Current in a quarterfinal matchup at CPKC Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, with ABC carrying the national broadcast.

Gotham concluded the regular season in eighth place in the NWSL standings after its comeback effort at North Carolina fell short on Sunday evening. The quarterfinal matchup will mark the first postseason meeting between Gotham and Kansas City.

This season marks Gotham's third consecutive playoff appearance - the longest streak in club history - after qualifying just twice before 2023 (2013 and 2021). The club has advanced to the semifinals in each of the past two seasons and enters this postseason aiming for its second trophy in the calendar year, having won the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup in May.

Gotham's 2023 championship run also began from the final playoff position. Then the No. 6 seed, Gotham edged the Orlando Pride on goal differential to qualify for the postseason before stunning top-seeded North Carolina 2-0 in the quarterfinals. A dramatic extra-time winner from Katie Stengel in the semifinals at Portland set up a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Reign in the final, securing Gotham's first NWSL title.







