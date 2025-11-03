Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda Earns Place on 2025 FIFPRO Women's World 11

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla., - Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda was named to the 2025 FIFPRO Women's World 11, the global trade union announced today. The FIFPRO Women's World 11 is an annual global player award voted on exclusively by players, with over 26,000 professional footballers from 68 countries voting in this year's edition.

Last year, Banda made history as the first African player ever named to the FIFPRO Women's World 11, a feat she followed this year by becoming the first African to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons. Fresh off her 2024 NWSL Championship MVP performance, Banda continued to establish herself as one of the league's premier strikers in 2025. Despite missing the second half of the season due to injury, she scored eight goals in just 16 matches, which led the Orlando Pride and ranked among the NWSL's top 10 scorers. On May 24, she became the first Pride player to record a hat trick, netting three first-half goals against the Utah Royals. That performance also marked the first hat trick by an African international in NWSL history. In August, the Zambia native was placed on the Season Ending Injury List after suffering a full-thickness avulsion of her right adductor longus tendon during a road match against the Kansas City Current. She is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Players can vote for any of their peers for the World 11. Although the voting tool contains a guidance list with approximately 250 names, players are able to add other names if not already mentioned on the list. The goalkeeper, along with three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who receive the most votes, are named in the World 11. The remaining spot is assigned to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes who is not selected already.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.