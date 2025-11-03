Washington Spirit's Home Quarterfinal Match at Audi Field Set for Saturday, November 8 at Noon

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host Racing Louisville FC in its home quarterfinal match at Audi Field on Saturday, November 8 at 12 p.m. EST, the NWSL announced today. Tickets are available HERE.

Having finished in the top two of the NWSL again this year, the Spirit will have home-field advantage in the playoffs for the second straight season. In 2024, Washington sold out both its quarterfinal and semifinal matches as a combined 38,580 fans cheered the side on to the NWSL Championship. In both matches, the Spirit netted thrilling late equalizers to force extra time before advancing in front of the roar of 'Rowdy Audi' Field.

The Spirit wrapped up its 2025 regular season campaign with an away match against Utah Royals FC on Sunday. Finishing with a strong record of 12-6-8 (44 points), Washington turns its attention to bringing home another title to DC in this month's playoffs.

With a win in this weekend's quarterfinal match, the Spirit would host the winner of Sunday, November 9's quarterfinal between Portland Thorns FC and San Diego Wave FC in the semifinal round on either Saturday, November 15 or Sunday, November 16 at Audi Field.







