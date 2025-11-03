Portland Thorns Secure Home Playoff Match Sunday, November 9 vs. San Diego Wave; Tickets on Sale Sunday November at 10pm

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore - The Portland Thorns have earned a home playoff match after finishing third in the NWSL standings, marking their first home postseason appearance since 2023. The Thorns will host the San Diego Wave on Sunday, November 9 at Providence Park, with kickoff set for 12:08 p.m. PT on ABC.

Tickets are available now at Thorns.com/tickets.

Portland and San Diego played to two 1-1 draws during the 2025 regular season - first in San Diego on May 10 and most recently at Providence Park on September 20 - setting the stage for a tightly contested postseason showdown.

The Thorns enter the playoffs riding strong fan momentum, coming off their highest-attended match of the season, when 21,903 fans packed Providence Park to watch a 2-0 win over Houston on the final day of the regular season. Portland once again led the league in attendance in 2025, topping the NWSL for the 10th time in 13 seasons.

This year, the Thorns also led the league in both total attendance (236,263) and average attendance (18,174), their first time finishing atop both categories since 2021.

Backed by the league's most passionate supporters, the Thorns now look to capture their fourth NWSL Championship and first since 2022. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of the electric playoff atmosphere at Providence Park.

Match: Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Kickoff: 12:08 p.m. PT on ABC

Tickets On Sale: Sunday, November 2 at 10pm PT

Buy Now: Thorns.com/tickets







