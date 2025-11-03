San Diego Wave FC to Face Portland Thorns in NWSL Quarterfinal
Published on November 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced tonight that San Diego Wave FC will travel to face the Portland Thorns on Sunday, Nov. 9 at Providence Park in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast nationally on ABC.
RSVP here to attend the Official Wave FC Quarterfinal Watch Party. Fans are invited to attend the Official Wave FC Quarterfinal Wave FC at Novo Brazil Brewing in Mission Valley. The event will feature a live set from DJ King Marie, exclusive raffles, and giveaways including team signed items and tickets for the 2026 season. To kick off the celebration, the Club will cover the first 50 drinks for fans in attendance. Admission is free, but an RSVP ticket is required for entry. RSVP here to reserve your spot at the watch party.
San Diego secured its postseason berth after finishing the regular season in sixth place with 37 points, marking the Wave's third playoff appearance in four seasons.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 3, 2025
- Gotham FC Set for NWSL Quarterfinal Showdown with Kansas City Current - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Portland Thorns Secure Home Playoff Match Sunday, November 9 vs. San Diego Wave; Tickets on Sale Sunday November at 10pm - Portland Thorns FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Face Portland Thorns in NWSL Quarterfinal - San Diego Wave FC
- Orlando Pride Set to Host Seattle Reign FC in 2025 NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal - Orlando Pride
- Reign FC Battles to 1-1 Comeback Draw against the Orlando Pride on Decision Day at Inter&Co Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit's Home Quarterfinal Match at Audi Field Set for Saturday, November 8 at Noon - Washington Spirit
- Racing Booked for Saturday Playoff Game at Washington Spirit - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC to Face Portland Thorns in NWSL Quarterfinal
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 at Kansas City Current on NWSL Decision Day
- San Diego Wave Forward Trinity Byars Removed from Season-Ending Injury List
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC to Participate in World Sevens Football Tournament