San Diego Wave FC to Face Portland Thorns in NWSL Quarterfinal

Published on November 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced tonight that San Diego Wave FC will travel to face the Portland Thorns on Sunday, Nov. 9 at Providence Park in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast nationally on ABC.

RSVP here to attend the Official Wave FC Quarterfinal Watch Party. Fans are invited to attend the Official Wave FC Quarterfinal Wave FC at Novo Brazil Brewing in Mission Valley. The event will feature a live set from DJ King Marie, exclusive raffles, and giveaways including team signed items and tickets for the 2026 season. To kick off the celebration, the Club will cover the first 50 drinks for fans in attendance. Admission is free, but an RSVP ticket is required for entry. RSVP here to reserve your spot at the watch party.

San Diego secured its postseason berth after finishing the regular season in sixth place with 37 points, marking the Wave's third playoff appearance in four seasons.







