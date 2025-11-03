Racing Booked for Saturday Playoff Game at Washington Spirit

Racing Louisville FC's best season in club history will continue in the NWSL Playoffs' quarterfinal round at 12 p.m. Saturday against the Washington Spirit. Coverage from Audi Field in Washington, D.C., will air on CBS and Paramount+ with the local radio feed on Sports Talk 790AM.

The NWSL's top eight teams qualified for the postseason and were seeded 1 through 8 based on their finishes in the regular season standings. Racing, seventh and in the playoffs for the first time, matched up with second-seeded Washington in the single-elimination bracket.

Louisville punched its playoff ticket on the regular season's final day, with rookie Ella Hase's first professional goal good for a 1-0 victory over Bay FC. The result elevated Louisville to a club-record 10 wins and 37 points on the year.

Led by head coach Bev Yanez - the first person to both play and coach in the NWSL Playoffs - Racing now enters the postseason on a five-game unbeaten run.

Plans for a local watch party are pending. Fans are encouraged to patronize the club's Pub Partners - bars, breweries and restaurants that feature Louisville games with sound. Visit RacingLouFC.com/pubpartners for a full list of locations.

NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinals

No. 1 KC Current vs. No. 8 NJ/NY Gotham FC (12 p.m. Sunday. ABC)

No. 2 Washington Spirit vs. No. 7 Racing Louisville FC (12 p.m. Saturday, CBS)

No. 3 Portland Thorns FC vs. No. 6 San Diego Wave FC (3 p.m. Sunday, ABC)

No. 4 Orlando Pride vs. No. 5 Seattle Reign (8 p.m. Friday, Prime Video)

Following the opening round, the semifinals will be played November 15-16 with higher-seeded clubs to host. The 2025 final is set for 8 p.m. on November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California; CBS will broadcast the final.

