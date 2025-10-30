Racing's Sears Nets Hat Trick on Star-Spangled Banner Night for USWNT

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears is on a roll for both club and country.

Already the highest-scoring American this season in the National Women's Soccer League, Sears registered a hat trick Wednesday in the U.S. Women's National Team's 6-0 friendly victory over New Zealand.

Sears netted shots in the 8th, 55th and 84th minutes of a dominant USWNT victory at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. It marked the first U.S. hat trick since Sophia Wilson scored three times against Uzbekistan in April of 2022.

"Honestly, I want to give a lot of credit to my teammates," Sears told TNT after the final whistle. "I felt like especially with that first goal Michelle (Cooper) served it on a platter for me to just tap it in. The goals following, I felt like it was good to carry on that momentum throughout the game and ultimately get the win."

Sears' performance happened just a year and a day after she earned her first senior international cap. That night, she became the fourth USWNT player to both score and assist a goal on debut.

"I've heard from some of the more experienced players on this team that in international games, you only get a few opportunities each game to really show what you're great at," Sears said. "Making the most of those opportunities is super important."

Solid form has carried over to the 24-year-old's current regular season. Her 10 goals are the most ever for a Racing Louisville player in a single campaign. The total - highest among American players in the league - also ranks fourth in the NWSL's Golden Boot race.

Off the international break, Sears will return to Louisville for Racing's biggest game of the year: Sunday's regular season finale against Bay FC. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium, where Racing would clinch its first-ever trip to the NWSL Playoffs with a victory.

The first first 1,000 fans will receive a free flag as gates open at 3:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/fans.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.